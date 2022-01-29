Captain Lee Rosbach reflects on Cynthia Bailey’s Below Deck stint: ‘such a great time’

Cynthia was not at all what Captain Lee expected Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach reflects on RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey’s Below Deck stint, admitting it was a much better time than anticipated.

Over the years, Below Deck has had a couple of Bravo crossover events. Cynthia appeared on Below Deck Season 3 along with her mom Barbara, daughter Noelle, and friend Claudia Jordan.

Their charter was memorable and not just because it was Bravo crossover. The weather was so bad that Cynthia and her group never left the dock.

However, the unforeseen circumstances didn’t prevent Cynthia, her guests, or the crew from having a wonderful time.

Captain Lee Rosbach reflects on Cynthia Bailey’s Below Deck stint

After Cynthia’s charter ended, Captain Lee admitted in his blog that he definitely had the wrong idea about The Real Housewives star. This was in 2015, so Cynthia was still part of RHOA then.

The captain reiterated how wrong he was about Cynthia in a recent interview with Hollywood Life.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. Housewives of Atlanta.’ I’m thinking high maintenance. Really a pain, demanding. And she was on there with Claudia Jordan as well. And she couldn’t have been more different. Not demanding at all,” Captain Lee expressed.

The stud of the sea also declared that Cynthia and her group were a lot of fun. Captain Lee gushed over the charter, admitting it was “such a great time.”

“We just had a ball,” he spilled.

Cynthia is equally as fond of Captain Lee as he is of her. She recently told Showbiz Cheatsheet that she would love to appear on Below Deck again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum admitted she would be a charter guest on Below Deck every season if the powers that be allowed.

Captain Lee reveals his other favorite Bravo star

Although Captain Lee’s favorite show on Bravo is, of course, Below Deck, he does watch a couple of other series. Southern Charm and The Real Housewives of New York City are two other reality TV shows the captain checks out from time to time.

It turns out Captain Lee is also a fan of Patricia Altschul from Southern Charm. Perhaps Bravo will consider a Southern Charm and Below Deck crossover.

Captain Lee Rosbach looks back on Cynthia Bailey’s Below Deck stint fondly. They had the best time on the charter.

The captain’s timing of gushing over Cynthia comes as news broke she has entered the Big Brother house as a contestant for Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. Captain Lee loves to live-tweet during Below Deck. Maybe he will do the same during CBBUS 3 to support Cynthia.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.