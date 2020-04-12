Captain Glenn Shepard gives Parker McCown an ultimatum in Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview clip

Captain Glenn Shepard gives Parker McCown an ultimatum in a preview clip for the next episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Most of the Parsifal III crew has had an issue with Parker this season. The deckhand is green, but it is his attitude that is getting under cast members’ skin.

His lack of respect for the hierarchy on the yacht is one of the most significant issues for Captain Glenn and first mate Paget Berry.

Based on the new preview clip, Parker’s attitude may get him a one-way plane ticket home.

Parker continues to have problems with the crew

Parker is having another bad day. He later calls himself a “grouchy puss.” The deckhand loses his temper with Paget and chief engineer Byron Hissey in front of the charter guests.

As the sun goes down, Captain Glenn takes Parker aside for a chat.

It was not a good day at all, and the captain has had to have words with Parker. After all, Paget and deckhand Ciara Duggan have already expressed their issues with Parker to Captain Glenn.

“We have a problem that we have to fix. And the only way right now that I can fix today’s problem is to take you out of the equation,” Captain Glenn states.

Parker apologizes for his actions and expresses his desire to continue working on the yacht. He lets the captain know he should have kept his mouth shut and just did his job.

Captain Glenn gives Parker an ultimatum

Captain Glenn is at a loss as to what to do with Parker. The captain has no choice but to issue the deckhand an ultimatum. Parker must shape up or ship out.

“Whether you stay on this boat beyond tomorrow or not is completely up to you,” Captain Glenn explains.

Parker insists, he can change his ways and promises to do better. The footage shows that may not be the case. He gets frustrated when he is unable to have a call with his girlfriend due to the poor connection.

Parker lets out a scream while the charter guests are eating dinner, causing a disruption.

It is do-or-die time for Parker McCown. Captain Glenn Shepard has issued an ultimatum to the deckhand, which could mean the end of Parker.

The mid-season teaser does show the captain discussing a personnel change and appears Parker might be the one sent packing.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.