Can Julie Chen Moonves host Big Brother 25 during strike?

The Screen Actors Guild is on strike right as Big Brother 25 gets ready to begin.

Actors and actresses have gone on strike to get a better contract, shutting down most of Hollywood.

The strike is directly impacting many CBS shows. NCIS Season 21 will likely be postponed, even though new episodes were supposed to arrive in the fall.

Nearly every scripted drama and comedy has halted production, issuing in a new era of game shows and reality TV.

CBS already pushed back Big Brother 25 to have more episodes in the fall. That decision was made when the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike.

Sign up for our newsletter!

SAG and WGA could be on strike for months, so CBS viewers will get a heavy dose of reality competition shows.

In addition to Big Brother returning, new seasons of Survivor, The Amazing Race, and The Challenge: USA are on the way.

Will Julie Chen Moonves host Big Brother during the strikes?

Even if Julie Chen Moonves is a member of SAG, reality TV falls under a different contract than the one up for negotiations.

Since reality TV is an entity of its own, Julie is free to continue hosting Big Brother, even if the strike continues for months.

As a member of SAG, Julie can also choose to walk the picket lines. Choosing to host Big Brother wouldn’t be considered crossing the lines.

More news from Big Brother 25

The new season of Big Brother begins on Wednesday, August 2.

Some new details about the BB25 season also came out. It underscores the importance of watching the 25th-anniversary special.

On July 26, CBS airs a Big Brother special that celebrates 25 seasons. Many Big Brother alums are coming back to help celebrate.

Below is an image that shows some of the interviews that will be featured in the special. It includes several former winners.

This television special will also serve to create additional buzz for the new summer season and a possible twist that is coming.

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, a former winner said he might not return if a “legends” season happens this winter.

The names of the BB25 cast members haven’t been revealed yet, but producers have stated that it is a group of all-new players.

Past seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. That’s also where the live feeds for the BB25 cast can be viewed.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.