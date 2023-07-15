Big Brother winner might not return for a ‘legends’ season

With an ongoing Writers Strike, rumors about a winter season of Big Brother have surfaced.

In the past, Celebrity Big Brother seasons have aired in the winter, but maybe the producers will try something new this year.

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly previously hinted that the show should bring back former winners for a shortened winter season.

Rachel’s idea created a buzz among fans, and it remains a hot topic of conversation.

So what would happen if the producers invited back the best players for an all-winners season?

Sign up for our newsletter!

It sounds like one former winner is already out because his life is much different than when he first played the game.

Dan Gheesling hints at turning down a Big Brother Legends season

While speaking with Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling, Sharon Tharp from Us Weekly jumped at the chance to ask him a burning question.

“People want to see you,” Sharon told Dan before launching into her question.

She asked Dan if he would return if the producers did a three-week season early next year.

Dan was caught off-guard by the question. He jumped into the chat to say hello and was met with an intense query.

Sharon apologized a bit, but Dan spoke about whether or not he would play Big Brother again.

“It’s so intense,” Dan stated as he began talking.

Dan then mentioned that he has three kids and “it’s a different life now” following his Big Brother appearances.

Dan won Big Brother 10 and then returned as a coach on Big Brother 14. He finished in second place on BB14 to Ian Terry.

“I mean it’s not comparable, it’s not comparable at all, but I treat it like war,” Dan stated.

“I go in, and it’s no joke. I’m there to like destroy people, and to get to that point, and then come back with a family, I don’t know if I could do it,” Dan elaborated.

He also told Sharon that he wasn’t sure he could play the game in the same way he did before.

And if Dan can’t play the same way that fans remember, then the legend might stay retired from Big Brother.

More Big Brother is on the way

A new season of Big Brother airs this summer on CBS.

Beginning on August 2, a new group of houseguests will make up the BB25 cast.

A Big Brother special celebrating 25 seasons will air the week before the BB25 premiere.

And some rumors hint at Big Brother: After Dark returning this summer.

Regarding a winter season of the show, if the Writers Strike drags on, CBS could order another season.

And maybe the producers will look to bring back former players to compete in a shortened season. Having less commitment might allow former houseguests who are parents another shot.

Big Brother 10 and Big Brother 14 (Dan Gheesling’s seasons) are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.