Camille Grammer shades Lisa Rinna, calls herself a victim of Rinna’s wrath

Camille Grammer Meyer may no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t stop her from having strong opinions about the show, and she isn’t afraid to share them.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG took to social media to repost an assortment of pictures that put Lisa Rinna in a bad light.

The post showed former and present cast members who have feuded with Lisa.

The title of the post was — “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: The Victims of Rinna’s Wrath.”

They added as part of the joke, “Coming to Peacock and Bravo 2023.”

Camille shared some laughing emojis and wrote, “repost from @allabouttrh.”

Lisa Rinna has gone after many Housewives

The poster featured Yolanda Hadid, Lisa Vanderpump, Eden Sassoon, Kathy Hilton, Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, Kim Richards, and Sutton Stracke.

Lisa has feuded with all of them. She accused Yolanda of faking her illness when the model tried to find out why she was always sick.

When Brandi Glanville came on the show with Kim Richards to film with Kyle Richards, revealing that she had slept with Denise, Lisa ran with it.

Denise denied the rumors, but Lisa accused her of lying at every turn. She badgered her constantly, which helped Denise decide not to return after two seasons on the show.

And no RHOBH fan can forget when Lisa lunged at Kim in Amsterdam. She threw water in her face and broke the glass afterward. She even tried to grab Kim’s neck.

Lisa also feuded with Camille when she took LVP’s side in the puppy gate scandal. When she showed compassion to LVP, who was grieving her brother’s death, Lisa went after Camille.

Because of all these instances, viewers are making these kinds of posts. They think it’s rich that Lisa recently said she had PTSD after Kathy’s alleged meltdown during the cast trip to Aspen.

Camille Grammer Meyer has been vocal on social media

Camille has been very vocal on social media. She tweeted various times to show her support for Kathy. She even called out Lisa’s behavior a few times.

And recently, Denise even publicly agreed with Camille.

Camille tweeted, “So what if Kathy lost her temper around these ladies. Who hasn’t on #rhobh”

She added, “Especially when you are being gaslit by some of the ladies.”

Denise replied, “I agree”

Denise had lunch with Sutton last week. And this week, Camille attended a concert with the Southern Belle.

Maybe, an alliance of those scorned by Lisa Rinna is, in fact, coming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.