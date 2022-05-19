Camila Cabello net worth: How much is the new coach on The Voice worth?

Camila Cabello has joined The Voice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Camila Cabello revealed to The Voice fans this week that she is joining the show as the fourth coach for Season 22.

Camila joins Gwen Stefani as the two women replace Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson as coaches on the show, joining a returning Blake Shelton and John Legend.

While Camila is a major star in the music world, there are still plenty of people who don’t know anything about her because they don’t listen to her genre of music.

Here is what you need to know about Camila Cabello, including her net worth.

What is Camila Cabello’s net worth?

Camila Cabello, 25, is worth an estimated $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Camila’s net worth began when she was a member of a girl group called Fifth Harmony. However, it was after she left the group that she achieved her greatest success and built her fortune.

She is also an actress and has some money in real estate.

Here is how Camila Cabello built her net worth.

How did Camila Cabello get her start?

Camila Cabello is the newest coach on The Voice, and it was a reality show that helped her get her big break in the music industry.

Camila auditioned to be a solo singer on The X Factor in 2012 when she sang Aretha Franklin’s Respect. However, she ended up eliminated and returned as part of a five-person girl group called Fifth Harmony.

Fifth Harmony ended up coming in third place on the series and they signed to Simon Cowell’s label.

Their debut album Reflection hit in 2015 and reached fifth on the United States Billboard 200, with Platinum sales. Their sophomore release, 7/27 hit fourth in the U.S. and was also Platinum. In 2017, they released their third and final album, this one self-titled. While it hit fourth in the U.S., its sales saw a huge drop.

In 2018, Fifth Harmony broke up.

Camila Cabello’s solo music career

After leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello was a huge success as a solo artist.

Her debut album Camila hit number one in the United States in 2018 and was certified Platinum. Her song Havana from that album is certified Diamond and was the best-selling digital song of the year, regardless of genre, selling 19 million units.

Her second album, Romance, hit third on the Billboard charts and was certified Platinum. Her third album arrived in April and has hit 10th on the Billboard 200.

Camila also used her music career to launch a Hollywood career. On top of joining The Voice, she also starred in a movie in 2021 as she took on the lead role in the live-action Cinderella.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.