Caleb Greenwood’s claim that he slept with over 100 women has 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans skeptical

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers seem to think Caleb Greenwood is out of his depth after admitting during a game of “Never Have I Ever” that he has slept with over 100 women.

Caleb’s disclosure was made in front of Alina Kasha and her best friend Elijah who were both surprised by the numbers Caleb claims to have reached.

Before the 90 Days critics took to social media to ruthlessly cast doubt on Caleb’s sex life and discount the quality of the people who would sleep with him.

Caleb Greenwood received doubt and criticism for his claim of having slept with over 100 women

All over social media, Before the 90 Days viewers responded to Caleb’s assertion that he has slept with over 100 women.

On Reddit, a thread was started that featured a still image of Caleb.

The post’s caption read, “Really Cahhlab?! You’ve slept with more than 100 women? I don’t think so.”

The top comment in the thread invoked Baby Girl Lisa from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days when they remarked, “Well if BGL has 50 mens….why not? (laughing/crying emoji). No but seriously… a lot of people have zero standards and would sleep with a tree stump.”

To which someone added, “Honestly I agree. I feel like a lot of women would fall for his “spiritual” angle and have sex with him thinking he’s different than other guys.”

A popular tweet featured a GIF of Pinnochio’s nose growing with the comment, “When Caleb says he’s had sex with over 100 women:”

Are Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha still together?

Before the 90 Days viewers just witnessed Alina admit her secret to Caleb that she was talking to him romantically while she was still living with her ex-boyfriend. Caleb took that to mean that they still had a lot to learn about each other before he would be comfortable continuing their relationship after Turkey.

Since Before the 90 Days has aired, however, Caleb and Alina have posted comments on each other’s pictures that could be deemed as flirty.

After Alina’s initial racist remarks were put on blast, Caleb came to her defense by saying he never saw any insensitive behavior from her. After several more controversial statements from Alina have surfaced, Caleb has remained silent on the matter.

