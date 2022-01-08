Caleb Greenwood shows off his ‘I Go Russia’ shirt, elicits response from Julia Trubkina and Alina Kasha

Caleb Greenwood wore a Russian t-shirt that garnered responses from both his love interest, Alina, as well as 90 Day Fiance alum Julia Trubkina. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caleb Greenwood donned a t-shirt that garnered the attention of his love interest Alina Kasha as well as another 90 Day Fiance star, Julia Trubkina.

Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha comprise one of the couples on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Caleb and Alina decided to give romance a try after having a platonic, online-only relationship for years, as Caleb lives in America and Alina lives in Russia.

Since their appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Caleb and Alina’s social media presence has grown and they enjoy interacting with their newfound fans online.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caleb Greenwood’s post catches the attention of two Russian castmates

Caleb recently shared an Instagram post showing his fans a t-shirt he received that caught the attention of Alina, as well as another cast member from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

In his post, Caleb included a selfie showing off the t-shirt which read, “I Go Russia” with the 90 Day Fiance logo.

“This arrived on my front door today. Late Xmas gift?” Caleb captioned his post. “Idk, but it’s great. Thanks Inhye.”

Caleb’s Russian love interest Alina caught a glimpse of the t-shirt and simply commented on his post, “Interesting.”

Pic credit: @caleb90day/Instagram

Julia Trubkina, who appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her husband Brandon Gibbs, also commented on Caleb’s shirt.

The phrase “I Go Russia” became Julia’s signature tagline during her time on the show, so it’s easy to see why Alina found it interesting that Caleb received such a shirt in the mail.

Julia’s comment to Caleb questioned why he was sent the t-shirt and not her.

Russian 90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina comments on Caleb’s t-shirt

“My only question is why no one sent my best line in this show this to me lol 🤨,” Julia wrote on Caleb’s post.

Caleb responded to Julia’s comment on his post, writing, “@juliatrubkina1993 it’s a great line! 🙌 with all these tags I’m starting to wonder, did you make this shirt or did someone steal your quote?”

Pic credit: @caleb90day/Instagram

Many of Caleb’s followers also commented on the post, tagging Julia and giving her credit for the quote on the t-shirt.

Pic credit: @caleb90day/Instagram

Caleb promised his fans more drama to come this season, so be sure to tune in every Sunday and see how far Caleb and Alina’s relationship goes.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.