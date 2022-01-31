Caleb Greenwood shares photos of himself with short hair with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

Caleb Greenwood shared throwback photos of himself with short hair with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have come to know Caleb Greenwood for his long hair, among other things, so he treated his fans to several throwback pictures of himself with short hair to give some perspective.

However, all the photos Caleb posted were of him as a baby or toddler age which leads fans to wonder just how long he has been rocking the long hair look.

Caleb’s throwback pictures got a lot of attention from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, who commented more about how cute he was rather than about his hair.

It looks like Caleb may have been receiving a lot of questions and comments about his long hair because it seems he was prompted to share old photos of himself with short hair.

On Before the 90 Days, viewers have seen Caleb’s hair down and flowing on multiple occasions.

Caleb posted three throwback photos of himself from his early childhood where had short hair.

In the caption he wrote, “A lot of people having been asking to see me with short hair. So here’s some pics before my hair got long (tongue out/winking emoji).”

Caleb also gave some context by saying, “Thats my sister in the first pic; happy to say we keep a close relationship even as adults. Also featured are my parents looking all youthful.”

90 Day Fiance fans jumped into Caleb’s comments to remark on how cute he was on the post that got over 1,200 likes and more than 100 comments.

Caleb Greenwood’s partner Alina Kozhevnikova was fired from the 90 Day Fiance network

Before the 90 Days viewers may have seen the last of Caleb Greenwood on the show since his partner Alina was reportedly fired from TLC for old racist posts that surfaced.

Caleb defended Alina initially, but after evidence of her controversial social media posts and statements mounted, he backed off his public support.

As a result of Alina getting fired, TLC will be editing out her parts, which affects Caleb’s air time as well. It is unclear what Caleb’s role could be in the 90 Day Fiance franchise in the future.

Caleb has amassed popularity on social media but also earn himself a lot of haters who were not fans of his ignorance when it came to Alina’s physical issues as a little person.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.