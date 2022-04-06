Caleb Greenwood reveals the 90 Day Fiance stars he was hanging out with

Caleb Greenwood hung out with two 90 Day Fiance alum while the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All was going on. Pic credit: TLC

Caleb Greenwood may have been noticeably absent from the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All but he was still in the 90 Day Fiance spotlight.

Caleb hung out with two 90 Day alums while the Tell All was going on and posted about it.

He spent time with David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan in Scottdale, Arizona, and shared a selfie of the three of them.

In the Instagram post, Caleb joked about where he was since he wasn’t at the Tell All and even tied a fellow Before the 90 Days cast member to a joke.

Caleb was not part of the Tell All because his partner from the show, Alina Kozhevnikova, was fired for past racist and offensive social media posts which meant Caleb’s segments had to go to.

Caleb responded to Before the 90 Days fans about where he was since he was not a part of the Tell All.

He shared a selfie alongside David and Annie and wrote a comical caption.

It read, “The question with the Tell All is ‘where’s Caleb?’. The answer, getting tacos with David and Annie in Scottsdale. If you haven’t already watched, they have their own show David and Annie on Discovery +.”

He finished by wisecracking, “Do yourself a favor and get some chicken tinga tacos too. @jasminepineda you vegans can eat chicken, right?”

This was not the first time Caleb hung out with David and Annie. The three of them rang in the New Year with 90 Day Fiance cast members Akinyi Obala and Benjamin Taylor.

Unfortunately, Caleb tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the New Year’s partying.

Caleb Greenwood recently reflected on his time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

In mid-March, Caleb posted a throwback photo with Alina and Elijah from the time they filmed together in Turkey.

He talked about how there were no hard feelings and how the abrupt end to their story was out of his control.

Caleb remarked, “Despite the ups and downs, the trip really was a good experience that carries fond memories. And yes, some of them even include Fabulous Elija despite all his dramatic antics.“

