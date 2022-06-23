Caelynn Miller Keyes stuns in Mexico, Dean Unglert praised her ‘mermaid vibes’

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert celebrate. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

There has been a lot of speculation around Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert’s relationship lately.

While fans were shocked that the former beauty queen left Paradise to live with Dean in his van, the two have defied all odds and made it three years.

As they celebrated their third dating anniversary, fans wonder when and if the two will ever get engaged and tie the knot.

Dean recently said that if Caelynn bought him a truck, he would buy her a ring. But for now, the two seem happy together as they traveled to Mexico to celebrate their relationship.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes looks amazing in Mexico, and Dean Unglert praises her

As Caelynn took to her own Instagram page to post four photos of herself looking toned, tanned, and relaxed, she captioned her post by saying, “A few more from our amazing trip to Zihua with @thompsonzihuatanejo.”

She wore a strapless swim top that was seafoam green in color and a diagonally rainbow-striped high-waisted skirt over her swim bottoms with slits up the side.

After seeing her looking so beautiful, her boyfriend, Dean, responded on her page by saying, “mermaid vibes.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Other fans comment on Caelynn’s look while in Mexico

Caelynn’s photos got so many likes and positive emojis and words. One fan wrote, “Beauty more than beautiful,” while another called her an “Absolute ANGEL.”

Others told her she looked so beautiful and gorgeous, while the company who made the skirt Caelynn was wearing stated, “Our skirt looks amazing on you.”

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

More fans gave Caelynn a lot of fire flame emojis and continued with the positive affirmations as they called her “Gorgeous” and magnificent.

Another woman said, “That outfit is the one,” and another commented on how lucky Dean is to have Caelynn as that viewer wrote, “You are amazingly beautiful that is why Dean choose you always.”

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Caelynn and Dean seem happy where they’re at

While fans can’t wait for Dean and Caelynn to get engaged, they seem happy just doing what they’ve been doing for now.

After the recent and shocking Bachelor Nation breakups of Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya, as well as John Hersey and Katie Thurston, fans can’t take much more heartache.

So if their van-house and just dating makes the couple happy, then who is to say they have to get engaged anytime soon?

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.