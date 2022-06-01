Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert show off their van-house

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert show off the van they live in. Pic credit: ABC

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert have seemingly defied the odds as a couple who left Bachelor in Paradise together and stayed together despite their differences.

However, this didn’t come without obstacles and hardships after Dean left a few episodes in and then came back asking Caelynn to take a chance and a huge leap and leave with him.

As a former beauty pageant contestant, fans were skeptical that Caelynn could be happy and content in living the van life with Dean.

But she ended up leaving Paradise with Dean back in 2019 on Season 6 of the show, and the two are still proving people wrong as they are more in love than ever… and still living in their van.

What does the van that Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unlgert live in look like?

On her Instagram page @getncozywitherin, podcaster Erin Hill shared photos of both Dean and Caelynn as well as the van that they call home these days.

While it is a large white van they live in, the updates and décor make it look and seem so homey, just like a real house.

Where the original sliding door would be to get into the side of the van behind the driver’s side door, they have a small wooden bench, wood floor entrance, a small oven and stovetop, and some cabinets. Moreover, they have some eccentric backsplash and plants to add to the ambiance.

On the other side is a sink and faucet, as well as more cupboards and cabinets for storage.

Out the back doors of the van, Caelynn and Dean have a view of wherever they decide to park their home. In a couple of the photos, they have a water view right outside their doors. In fact, they could walk right out their back door onto the sand.

Dean and Caelynn’s bed is also at the back of the van, where they can again leave the doors open if there is a nice, cool breeze coming off of the water at night.

In the last picture, they have parked their van off to the side by railing out in nature and set up a hammock to relax and read in while enjoying the amazing views.

What did viewers think of the couple’s van living?

While there were a lot of emojis given to the couple and their home on wheels such as hearts, hands-clapping emojis, stars, smiley faces, and thumbs-up emojis, there were some comments as well.

One person wrote, “Wow! This is Really a Cool idea.!! Huummm Thanks for the neat tip !! With the ENORMOUS inflation Hike in everything including hotels….One can ditch those thoughts and invest in something similar to this. Have lots fun..you two. And please stay safe !!”

Another viewer exclaimed, “WOW!! that’s a great picture of you two lovebirds. I love watching the wonderful journey of LIFE you two are having. Thank you for sharing.”

Pic credit: @getncozywitherin/Instagram

While many Bachelor Nation viewers had doubts that this free spirit and this beauty queen would make it, their love has definitely beat the odds.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.