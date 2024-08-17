Buying Beverly Hills canceled – Will Mauricio Umansky return to RHOBH?

Well, this is a shocker.

Netflix has pulled the plug on Buying Beverly Hills after two seasons.

Deadline broke the news, revealing that the decision was driven by the show’s viewership versus the cost of production.

This news is somewhat surprising, considering the increased focus on Mauricio Umansky’s personal life for Season 2, including his widely publicized separation from Kyle Richards.

Netflix upped the promotional campaign for its second season, featuring aspects of the storyline that were not shown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While the show did have an audience, focusing on the headline-making drama didn’t get the traction Netflix expected.

Buying Beverly Hills’ existence was a surprise, considering the streaming service already had Selling Sunset and its wide array of spinoffs.

The demise of Buying Beverly Hills is a missed opportunity, considering the increased interest in Mauricio’s personal life, because there was plenty of storyline potential for a third season.

The Agency took center stage in Buying Beverly Hills

The series’ primary focus was on Mauricio’s real-estate firm, The Agency, and its employees.

There was never a shortage of drama, but Netflix has had its fill of The Agency and is looking to the future.

With Buying Beverly Hills canceled, there’s a slight chance that Mauricio will still make appearances on RHOBH.

Despite his separation from Kyle, who has starred in the show since its premiere, he remains heavily present in her life thanks to their daughters.

There was some backlash to the storylines spanning two shows on competing networks because some fans felt that aspects of the separation were being kept for each show.

It turns out that asking people to watch two sides of the same story is not as exciting as the executives envisioned.

Mauricio is moving on with his life

Either way, Mauricio is moving on with his life after the split and was recently photographed getting close to a new woman.

Kyle’s life has understandably changed forever, but most of the aftermath of her split is being held for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

Many exciting moments are coming up, but we still expect Mauricio to play a part in the show because he and Kyle have been putting on a united front.

There’s a good chance that there will be some drama in the form of Kyle seeing the headlines about Mauricio’s new love interest because she was right in the middle of filming the show at the time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.