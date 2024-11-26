Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko spark reunion rumors as they’re spotted kissing while rehearsing for the DWTS finale

Brooks Nader was dating pro dancer Gleb Savchenko when they appeared on Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

Things fizzled out when they were eliminated midway through the season, but now, there’s a chance that their relationship is back on.

DWTS pro Emma Slater took to TikTok to share a video of Brooks and Gleb rehearsing for the season finale.

While they lost their spot in the running for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy weeks ago, DWTS typically brings every contestant back for the finale to have a chance at another performance.

Yes, that means we’ll be forced to endure more rude comments from Anna Delvey.

Emma’s video showed several people associated with the long-running ABC series, but the most surprising was Gleb holding Brooks, her arms around his neck and her legs around his waist.

@emmaslaterofficial Just call me paparazzi @glebsavchenko @Brooks Nader @Dancing with the Stars DWTS ♬ original sound – Emma Slater

While it makes sense that they could be practicing a sultry season finale routine, we’re pretty sure that wouldn’t involve kissing.

Brooks leans in for a kiss in the video, signaling that there are still lingering feelings between the two.

Is there a future for Brooks and Gleb post-DWTS?

We don’t know whether that could become more serious once the show is over for the season.

There has been a lot of back and forth between them, but it’s not like they’ve been badmouthing one another.

Brooks caught much attention when she shared a video implying that Gleb dumped her and that she wasn’t aware they were even dating.

It seems they’re not interested in each other outside of the show, but perhaps they find warmth in each other’s company while performing on the show.

There have been many great DWTS romances, but sadly, we don’t think these two are looking for anything serious.

Now, we may be surprised, and they’ll get the opportunity to open up about their relationship during tonight’s three-hour season finale because there’s a good chance there will be many awkward moments to help fill the runtime.

The DWTS finale has an extended runtime

Fans weren’t thrilled about the extended length of the finale, while many have criticized the show for not having an elimination during the semi-finals.

Former pro dancer Cheryl Burke called the final five underwhelming during a recent episode of her podcast and questioned why head judge Derek Hough offered inconsistent critiques every week.

The final five couples are Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, and Danny Amendola and Witney Carson.

There’s no telling which of the above five couples will emerge with the win because the talent level has been exceptional this season.

What are your thoughts on Gleb and Brooks getting close again?

The Dancing With the Stars Season 33 finale airs Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.