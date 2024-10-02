Brooks Nader addresses Gleb Savchenko romance rumors: ‘Who wouldn’t want to make out with Gleb?’

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiered on ABC late last month, and viewers have been commenting on the chemistry between Brooks Nader and pro dancer Gleb Savchenko ever since.

DWTS has had many memorable romances, but details about them are often kept under wraps.

However, Brooks and Gleb were spotted kissing behind the scenes of the hit competition series, which got tongues wagging about the pair.

Then, sources alleged a romance was in full swing, with claims that Brooks and Gleb had been hooking up.

With the series off the air this week, developments about what’s happening off-screen continue to be made public.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a new interview with Extra, Brooks was put on the hot seat about where things stand with Gleb.

“Who wouldn’t want to make out with Gleb?” Brooks responded to the interviewer about the viral kissing video.

Brooks delves into her relationship with Gleb

However, she shut the interviewer down after they said she and Gleb made a “beautiful couple.”

“We’re a dance couple for now,” she corrected the interviewer.

“We’re not in a relationship,” she added.

“I have so many mixed feelings about it. I’m newly single, so we’re having a really nice time.”

While Brooks was adamant about not putting a label on their relationship, she stressed that they aren’t in a fake showmance.

“Everything that you see, like online and on TikTok or whatever, is real. There’s nothing fake about it,” she said.

“I’m not a fake girl.”

There have been many great DWTS romances, and if they continue to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, things could continue to bubble to the surface in the coming weeks.

Brooks said that Gleb “has great energy” and that he wants her to have a good experience on the show.

“He’s just an amazing teacher and it’s not a bad gig for me either to spend like six hours a day just sweating and rehearsing with him… it’s fantastic,” the model continued.

DWTS is on a mini hiatus

Looking ahead to the next episodes of DWTS, the series will return with two new episodes next week.

But one of them will be pre-recorded, meaning we will probably lose a couple at the beginning and end of Tuesday’s episode.

The Vice Presidential Debate has slightly disrupted the schedule, so ABC wanted to get the show back on track as the competition heats up.

Monday’s episode will feature Soul Train Night, with Rosie Perez drafted in as the season’s first guest judge.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.