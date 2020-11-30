Brittany lashes out at 90 Day Fiance production, ‘exs and ex friends’ after The Other Way finale

The latest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way may be coming to a close, but the drama is far from over.

Fans of the show are aware of just how difficult this season has been for the cast, and it has featured some of the most polarizing personalities in the franchise’s history.

One of those personalities, of course, is Brittany Banks.

Her relationship with Yazan Abo Horira has been one for the record books. And now that the season has ended, Brittany is calling out those she deems “disloyal.”

Brittany calls out the TLC production team

Although the stories have since been deleted from her profile, screenshots of her Instagram stories have resurfaced.

In the stories, Brittany lashed out at the TLC production team, stating, “Now that the season is over, I would like to say every person on the other way production & editing team [heart emoji] you’re all garbage ass humans. Enjoy.”

In another, now-deleted, story, Brittany elaborated, “To my exs and ex friends i used to know [heart emoji] you’re also complete clout chasing garbage. I hope the 15 [minutes] of fame was worth being disloyal [heart emoji]”

Concluding the string of stories, Brittany shared, “All in all, I’m glad it’s over. Enjoy the tell all. Hopefully they don’t chop it up & let y’all get the truth.”

90 Day Fiance fans continue to bash Brittany

It’s no secret Brittany had a rough season and the show didn’t portray her in the most flattering light.

From the beginning, fans were confused about Brittany and Yazan’s relationship. She was an outgoing and free-spirited American girl who chose to pack up her life and move to Jordan, a mostly-Muslim country that values traditions and conservatism.

Not to mention that she didn’t adapt well to Jordan’s customs. Yazan tried to help Brittany understand what his society deemed inappropriate but Brittany just couldn’t be told what to do.

Many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans took to social media after the finale to talk about just how much they disliked Brittany and her sour attitude.

“Brittany finally got a reality check that this isn’t a game for TV. his life is at stake,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote, “No time for crying Brittany. Your trifling a** been told more than once what the consequences looked like…”

With drama like this, it’s no wonder fans are looking forward to the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.