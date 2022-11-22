News Brittany Galvin says she is ‘happy rn’ after leaving Bachelor in Paradise finale with Tyler

Brittany Galvin lets her fans know where she stands regarding her happiness. Pic credit: ABC Although Monday night’s finale episode was loaded with breakups, Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris were surely a ray of light as they chose to leave Bachelor in Paradise together. More specifically, they said to continue their relationship in the outside world and meet each other’s moms.

While many of the Season 8 contestants took to their social media platforms last night in an attempt to clear the air with their surrounding drama, Brittany got on Twitter for a different reason.

She simply wanted to let her fans know that, as of right now, she is happy.

Although Tyler may have been one of the newer arrivals on the beach, it was clear from the start that the couple shared a strong connection — especially after they sealed their first aired conversation with a kiss.

And, even though viewers wanted the couple to have more screen time throughout the season, it seems as if the two were working on building a solid foundation in the background.

Brittany Galvin says she wouldn’t have changed her Bachelor in Paradise experience

In a tweet last night, Brittany informed her followers, “Although you guys didn’t see a lot of my journey I wouldn’t have changed a thing.”

“All I can say is I’m really happy rn,” she continued.

Pic credit: @lilgalvin/Twitter

She also implied that she had found lasting happiness with Tyler by saying she was done with the Bachelor franchise.

“I can’t believe that was my final rose ceremony ever with the franchise,” Brittany said, showing that she does not need to come back for another possible appearance on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise.

Pic credit: @lilgalvin/Twitter

The update doesn’t come as much of a surprise for BIP fans, as they had just seen her leave the beach happily with Tyler, as well as potentially hint that she had a boyfriend in a recent Instagram post.

Brittany Galvin mentions having a ‘boyfriend’ in a recent post

On Sunday, Brittany took to Instagram to show off her trendy outfit, including a ruched skirt, white crop, and low-top Converse sneakers.

Although her look was surely a standout, it was the caption that truly had fans talking. “my boyfriend took these,” she wrote.

Although she didn’t mention any names, after the BIP finale and her tweets from last night, it can be assumed that she was most likely talking about Tyler.

Or at least fans can hope.

Tune in to tonight’s reunion episode for more real-time updates on the two and others from the Season 8 cast.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC.