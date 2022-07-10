Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor dress baby Cruz in Mickey Mouse outfit for day in Disneyland

Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor enjoyed a family day at Disneyland. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor upped their outfit game on a recent family trip to Disneyland.

The little family of three, including baby Cruz of course, spent their day at the Happiest Place on Earth and shared sweet photos from their excursion with fans online. Brittany and Jax have happily kept their fans and followers updated on all things baby related since Cruz’s arrival in April 2021 and their most recent trip to Disneyland was no exception.

Taking to social media, Brittany shared her own pictures from the day, which included seeing Cruz dressed as one of Disney’s most iconic characters — Mickey Mouse.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright shares pictures of son Cruz dressed as Mickey Mouse

Over on her Instagram, Brittany uploaded a small series of snaps that were captured during their outing.

The first picture featured a selfie of Brittany and Jax with baby Cruz positioned perfectly between them as he was balanced on Brittany’s hip. All three of them had massive smiles across their faces.

The second shot was similar, although this time Jax lovingly placed his hand on his son.

In the final picture, fans and followers got a full look at Cruz’s perfect Mickey Mouse-inspired outfit.

While dancing around and waving his hands in the air, the 1-year-old youngster showed off the signature black mouse ears atop his head. The ears were paired perfectly with a dark black polo and red overalls with white dots placed to match Mickey’s signature outfit.

For shoes, Cruz rocked a sweet pair of black and white sneakers.

Quoting Olaf, the snowman from Disney’s 2013 film Frozen, Brittany captioned the post, “Some people are worth melting for. – Olaf ❤️.”

Brittany Cartwright shared more pics on Cruz’s own Instagram account

Shortly after Cruz’s birth, Brittany created a separate Instagram page specifically for her baby boy.

The Pump Rules alum shared another couple of pictures to his account, giving followers an extra look at his outfit and the fun he experienced with mom and dad.

The first shot for this post found baby Cruz smiling big, showing off his two front teeth, while walking in front of Disneyland’s famous castle.

Dancing down the brick road surrounded by other Disney-goers, Cruz soaked up the sun.

The caption was posted, “Happiest place on earth ❤️ #MickeyMouse.”

Brittany, Jax, and Cruz’s most recent trip to Disneyland comes on the heels of another family vacation. This vacation was to Brittany’s home state of Kentucky where they spent the majority of their time with family and enjoying the family farm life.

Recent rumors also indicate Jax and Brittany may be considering a move out of California. Since exiting the hit Bravo franchise prior to filming for Season 9, the couple have remained focused on keeping their family in tact.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.