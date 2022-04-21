Briana DeJesus says she was ‘touched’ by this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2

Briana DeJesus shared an emotional moment during this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus was “touched” by an emotional scene during this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

This season of Teen Mom 2 has shown viewers that Briana’s youngest daughter, 4-year-old Stella, was experiencing some heart issues.

Briana scheduled Stella to see a cardiologist who had the preschooler wear a heart monitor round the clock as well as check back for frequent appointments.

Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Luis misses daughter Stella’s heart appointment

Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, Stella’s father Luis Hernandez – who has remained mostly absent in his daughter’s life – chose not to attend Stella’s appointment, citing MTV’s cameras for his absence, despite Briana informing him cameras weren’t allowed in the doctor’s office.

“I wanna figure out what is going on and I want her to know full details because Luis has been telling his mom that he calls me and I don’t answer. Obviously, Luis is lying because he does not call me,” Briana explained to her BFF Shae before returning a call to Luis’ father.

Briana filled in Luis’ dad on his absence but didn’t get much consolation from the phone call. Briana got emotional and began to cry when she tried to understand why Luis’ family has shunned Stella by not being involved in her life.

Briana DeJesus ‘touched’ by Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2

Following the episode, Briana took to social media where she shared her feelings about the emotional scene. On Twitter, in a since-deleted tweet, Briana told her 267.9k followers, “Ugh tonight’s episode touched me.”

In her Instagram Stories, Briana shared more of her reaction to the episode. Along with a screenshot from the scene of herself and Shae hugging it out, Briana wrote, “[This] scene broke my heart. Please watch tonight! What a deep episode.”

In another slide, Briana shared a screenshot of a text message from Shae, who sent a selfie in which she was crying while watching the episode. “Us crying while watching tonight’s episode 😂,” Briana captioned it.

Last summer, Briana revealed that Luis’ family had only reached out to Stella three times since she was born. Briana has admitted that Luis’ absence in their daughter’s life has caused her to feel a sense of guilt. “I feel so guilty, her not being able to experience both parents,” Briana expressed last year during an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Although Luis has continually let down Stella with his absences and broken promises, Briana’s other baby daddy, Devoin Austin, who is the father of her eldest daughter Nova, has stepped into the father role and is sure to include Stella during his visits with Nova.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.