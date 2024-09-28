Brian Muniz caught in another lie: 90 Day Fiance star still married to another woman?

It seems Brian Muniz has some explaining to do.

The 90 Day Fiance newbie is sharing his storyline in Season 7 of Before the 90 Days.

Brian, a 51-year-old quadriplegic from Harvard, Illinois, met his ladylove, Ingrid, a 32-year-old single mom from Brazil, on a dating app.

Brian explained that Brazilian women are more accepting of his disability, making it easier to date in the South American country.

Brian and Ingrid hit it off, and now we’re watching their story unfold as Brian has just arrived in Brazil to meet Ingrid in person for the first time.

Already, Ingrid has been shocked by some bombshells that Brian had been keeping from her.

For starters, he lied about his age — initially leading her to believe he was only 45 when, in actuality, he’s 52 — and then not being forthright about how he became a quadriplegic.

As it turns out, Brian has a shady past. He was once a drug dealer, which doesn’t sit well with Ingrid at all.

Ingrid was stunned to discover that Brian’s second wife hired a hitman, and he was shot during a carjacking that left him paralyzed from the waist down, leaving him in a wheelchair.

But now, it seems that Brian has been keeping a third secret from Ingrid: he’s still legally married to another woman.

Brian is reportedly still married, and it’s not to Ingrid

@merrypants on Instagram broke the news in a post that read, “Brian is married, but it’s not to Ingrid.”

In a carousel of photos, more information was revealed about Brian’s alleged marriage.

The second slide in the post included a photo of Brian’s supposed fourth wife, a Brazilian woman named Francielly Nascimento.

According to @merrypants, Brian and Francielly have been in a long-distance relationship since 2017, and they got engaged in 2019.

The duo even has a joint YouTube channel, @brianfrancielly2752, which has amassed 128 subscribers.

@merrypants claims that Brian and Francielly tied the knot in 2022. However, a source tells the outlet that their marriage was on the rocks after Brian moved to Brazil to live with Francielly.

Did Brian cheat on his wife with Ingrid?

Reportedly, Brian was unfaithful to Francielly during their marriage, and Brian and Francielly are in the midst of a divorce.

“The divorce process is reportedly complicated, with Brian allegedly concealing assets by transferring his car and home to others’ names,” @merrypants wrote.

“This could potentially be a strategy to influence the division of assets, which is typically split 50/50 in Brazil,” the statement continued.

Since the news of Brian’s marriage broke, @merrypants says multiple women have come forward “with claims related to Brian,” including some “concerning allegations” that he has been tracking conversations.

Brian and Francielly’s social media activity

A look at Brian and Francielly’s Instagram feeds reveals the two haven’t posted any photos together since 2020.

According to her Instagram bio, Francielly is a digital creator, photographer, and filmmaker. As of the publication of this article, Francielly does not follow Brian on Instagram.

Brian has two Instagram accounts, so it’s unclear whether one is a fake page, but on his @brianszongg account, he still follows Francielly.

Brian’s tangled relationship timeline implies he cheated on Francielly with Ingrid

So, does the chronology add up for Brian and Ingrid’s relationship?

Brian and Francielly reportedly got married in 2022. Brian and Ingrid’s storyline was likely filmed in 2023.

Since Brian and Ingrid had talked online for two years before meeting in person, that would mean they began a romantic relationship in 2021.

At the time, Brian was still with Francielly, implying that perhaps his involvement with Ingrid ended his marriage.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.