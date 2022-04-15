Brian Austin Green reveals Sharna Burgess took care of his kids while he was bedridden with Ulcerative colitis

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Brian Austin Green took to social media to thank his partner, Sharna Burgess, for all the help she gave him while he was bedridden with Ulcerative colitis.

In the video, he talked about how he had been down for six weeks and bedridden for most of the time, and that it was a six-month pregnant Burgess who stepped up to take care of his three young kids while he was down and out.

Brian Austin Green has Ulcerative colitis

Brian explained in the video that the reason he has been MIA for over a month is that he was suffering from Ulcerative colitis.

He mentioned that he went through this for six weeks and was bedridden for much of that time.

As a result, he needed all the help he could get.

Green has three young children with actress Megan Fox and he is their primary caregiver. As a result, it was his girlfriend Sharna Burgess who stepped up to help care for Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.

“I had ulcerative colitis for about six [or] six and a half weeks, which wasn’t very fun. [It was] horrible timing. Horrible timing,” Brian said, referring to the fact that Sharna Burgess is six months pregnant.

He said he was thankful she was there to care of the kids and take care of him.

“Sharna was amazing,” Brian said. “Taking care of me, not complaining. I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life.”

Brian did say he was feeling good now, and it was a terrible experience that is now over.

As some fans in the comments posted, it really isn’t over for Brian.

What is Ulcerative colitis?

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and ulcers (sores) in your digestive tract.

Symptoms develop over time and they can be debilitating and sometimes life-threatening.

While Brian got over this flare in six weeks, there is no cure for Ulcerative colitis and all people can hope for is long-term remission.

In response to some commenters who called him out on dismissing the disease as something you can be cured of in just six weeks, Brian responded that he never said it was the first time he had it and considered the people discussing the long-term effects to be “negative.”

On the positive side, Sharna Burgess was happy to see the post, calling it “beautiful and unexpected.”

“I love you, and I’ve got you. You and the kids, always,” she wrote.

