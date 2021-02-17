Bri Springs jokes about needing her job back after she returned home from The Bachelor

Bri Springs jokes about needing a job. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Bri Springs shared some personal news with Matt James on Monday’s episode of the show.

She revealed that she had to quit her job to go on the show and meet him.

Even though we don’t know how far she will go on the show, we do know that she will go to hometown dates next week – and we know she’s back looking for a job these days.

After Monday’s episode, Bri shared a photo of herself in a bikini with a phone in her hand.

She was joking that she was on the phone, trying to get her old job back after quitting to go on The Bachelor to meet Matt.

While Bri was making a joke of the situation on social media, things were not so funny when she opened up to Matt about her decision to leave her work for love.

During the cocktail party on Monday’s episode, Bri pulled Matt aside as she wanted to open up about putting her career on hold to give him a chance. She had previously worked as a communications manager in San Francisco but had to give it up to be on television.

“Bear with me because there have been things that I’ve been wanting to tell you and talk to you about, but it didn’t feel like the right time. A few days ago, I did something really big,” she told Matt during their alone time.

“I had to resign from my position to be here. I knew that was a decision I was going to have to make,” she continued. “But after weighing what this journey could mean for me, to give me that opportunity to find love with someone, with you specifically, I thought it was worth it.”

She went on to explain that her mom worked hard to provide for her kids as a single mom. Bri added that her mom had to make so many sacrifices to give her kids a better life, adding that her own job was more than a job. It was a dream come true.

Matt appeared to understand where she was coming from.

“I can only imagine how hard that was for you, and the fact that it means you did that to be here with me is, like, everything,” he told her.

Bri Springs made it to hometown dates

Bri is currently one of the final four who made it to the hometown dates. She’s still on the show alongside Rachel Kirkconnell, Michelle Young, and Serena Pitt.

While Bri didn’t cause drama on the show, she did cause some headlines online. Bri was previously accused of hacking her own account to get verified on social media and using her work connections to make it happen.

We have an idea as to how Matt’s season will end and it doesn’t end with a proposal to Bri. But we don’t know how everything will play out exactly, so we don’t know if she will go home immediately after the hometown dates.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.