Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Bri Springs jokes about needing her job back after she returned home from The Bachelor


Bri Springs
Bri Springs jokes about needing a job. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Bri Springs shared some personal news with Matt James on Monday’s episode of the show.

She revealed that she had to quit her job to go on the show and meet him.

Even though we don’t know how far she will go on the show, we do know that she will go to hometown dates next week – and we know she’s back looking for a job these days.

After Monday’s episode, Bri shared a photo of herself in a bikini with a phone in her hand.

monsterscriticsreality

161 139

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

🙈 your #Bachelor “in case you missed it moment” brought to you by Monsters And Critics ...

View

Feb 16

11 1
Open
🙈 your #Bachelor “in case you missed it moment” brought to you by Monsters And Critics Reality. . . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames

🙈 your #Bachelor “in case you missed it moment” brought to you by Monsters And Critics Reality.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames ...

11 1

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from ...

View

Feb 12

58 3
Open
#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from #BachelorNation. See her full statement at the link in the bio. 🗣 (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell

#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from #BachelorNation. See her full statement at the link in the bio. 🗣
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell ...

58 3

monsterscriticsreality

So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable ...

View

Feb 11

1 0
Open
So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable photos from her past? 🗣 See what her sister had to say and get caught up to speed on this latest #BachelorNation controversy at the link in the bio.⁠ (📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose

So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable photos from her past? 🗣 See what her sister had to say and get caught up to speed on this latest #BachelorNation controversy at the link in the bio.⁠
(📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose ...

1 0

She was joking that she was on the phone, trying to get her old job back after quitting to go on The Bachelor to meet Matt.

Bri Springs joked about leaving her job for The Bachelor

While Bri was making a joke of the situation on social media, things were not so funny when she opened up to Matt about her decision to leave her work for love.

Bri Springs
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

During the cocktail party on Monday’s episode, Bri pulled Matt aside as she wanted to open up about putting her career on hold to give him a chance. She had previously worked as a communications manager in San Francisco but had to give it up to be on television.

“Bear with me because there have been things that I’ve been wanting to tell you and talk to you about, but it didn’t feel like the right time. A few days ago, I did something really big,” she told Matt during their alone time.

“I had to resign from my position to be here. I knew that was a decision I was going to have to make,” she continued. “But after weighing what this journey could mean for me, to give me that opportunity to find love with someone, with you specifically, I thought it was worth it.”

She went on to explain that her mom worked hard to provide for her kids as a single mom. Bri added that her mom had to make so many sacrifices to give her kids a better life, adding that her own job was more than a job. It was a dream come true.

Matt appeared to understand where she was coming from.

“I can only imagine how hard that was for you, and the fact that it means you did that to be here with me is, like, everything,” he told her.

Bri Springs made it to hometown dates

Bri is currently one of the final four who made it to the hometown dates. She’s still on the show alongside Rachel Kirkconnell, Michelle Young, and Serena Pitt.

While Bri didn’t cause drama on the show, she did cause some headlines online. Bri was previously accused of hacking her own account to get verified on social media and using her work connections to make it happen.

We have an idea as to how Matt’s season will end and it doesn’t end with a proposal to Bri. But we don’t know how everything will play out exactly, so we don’t know if she will go home immediately after the hometown dates.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x