Bri Springs addresses dating rumors surrounding Bachelorette star Greg Grippo

Bachelor star Bri Springs denies that she is dating Greg Grippo after the two were spotted together in NYC. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor alum Bri Springs has spoken out since she was spotted with controversial Bachelorette star Greg Grippo.

Bri took to her Instagram story to leave a confusing message for Bachelor Nation.

“Current relationship status,” Bri wrote on the story. Bri is holding hands with a man. However, that man doesn’t appear to be Greg.

It seems that Bri is shutting down rumors that she’s dating Greg despite spending the weekend with him.

Also, who is this mystery man that Bri is supposedly dating?

Bri’s update has left fans with more questions than answers.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @brisprings/Instagram

Bri and Greg hung out in NYC this past weekend

Bachelor fan account @bachelornation.scoop uploaded a picture of Bri and Greg walking side-by-side on the streets of New York City.

The account captured its post, “Bri and Greg spotted in NYC together. Shook *sent in by a follower.”

The picture was sent in by an anonymous fan who also shared the interaction

The second picture showed a message that the fan sent along with the picture.

The fan expressed that they had asked Greg and Bri for a picture but they were shut down by Bri.

The fan wrote that Bri “basically spoke for [Greg] and was like ‘he said no we are trying to be discreate [sic]’.”

Now fans are wondering why Bri and Greg were trying to be discrete if they aren’t trying to pursue a relationship.

Greg Grippo is at the center of Bachelorette drama

Greg Grippo has become a hot topic after the drama that went down between him and Katie Thurston on the most recent episode of The Bachelorette.

Greg was the frontrunner of the season. During hometowns, Katie had promised his family that he would be safe for the week.

Katie also implied to Greg that he would be the one in the end and would just have to be patient.

However, he wanted Katie to say those three little words to him. He told Katie he loved her and when Katie didn’t say it back, he immediately got upset.

Both had felt the other’s behavior at that moment was out of character and caused the two to get into a vicious fight the following day.

Katie explained that she was waiting until the end to tell the last man she loved him. However, Greg wanted Katie to scrap the Bachelorette process and “be real” with him.

The two weren’t able to get on the same page and the altercation ended with Greg storming out and Katie crying on the floor.

Katie wanted the production team to “book her ticket home.” Viewers will have to wait and see if Katie flies back to Washington or if she sticks it out and picks Blake Moynes or Justin Glaze.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.