Bravo releases trailer for Next Gen NYC featuring Housewives and celeb kids

It’s here!

The trailer for the long-awaited spinoff featuring a slew of Bravo kids will be coming to your screens in the next few weeks.

It’s time to get excited about Next Gen NYC; the clip teases plenty of drama as the young adults tackle the Big Apple.

The cast includes The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice, alongside Riley Burruss, Ariana Biermann, and Brooks Marks, with his sister Chloe Marks also appearing in the series.

The show also stars Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Georgia McCann, Charlie Zakkour, and Hudson McLeroy — Ariana’s boyfriend.

Viewers will also be treated to cameos from Housewives Teresa Giudice, Kandi Burruss, Meredith Marks, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and a celebrity cameo from music mogul Damon Dash.

The show will air on Bravo and will also stream on Peacock.

Bravo releases trailer for Next Gen NYC

Bravo gave us a rare treat by dropping the trailer for its newest reality show, Next Gen NYC.

“We’re no longer gatekeeping this show. A new generation takes on nyc in bravo’s new series #NextGenNYC, arriving June 3rd,” the Instagram post read.

The teaser features a little bit of everything among the friend group: drama, tears, and friendly competition as the GenZers attempt to move out of the shadow of their celebrity parents.

We also spotted Teresa, Kim, Meredith, and Kandi in the teaser alongside their kids, Gia, Ariana, Brooks, and Riley.

Teresa teased the series in 2024, exclaiming excitement about Gia’s new project.

“I was on that show too, so I’m excited about that,” said the RHONJ star.

Here’s what we know about Next Gen NYC

Bravo has been teasing the new show for quite some time, and now we finally know more about what to expect.

The series was initially titled “Making it in Manhattan” when the network first announced news of the new show.

However, they have since settled on an official name, Next Gen NYC.

The latest press release includes more details about Next Gen NYC, noting that it follows “a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight…as they stumble into adulthood one brunch, breakup, and spontaneous decision at a time.”

Gia Giudice teased the new show earlier this year, telling followers she had a mystery project on the horizon.

Now that the secret’s out, the 23-year-old can share more.

“The news is finally out!! NEXT GEN NYC airing June 3rd on @bravotv ✨🤎 Gia wrote on Instagram, alongside her official cast photo.

“I am soooo exciteddd.”

Check out the teaser and let us know if you’ll be watching the newest reality show on Bravo.

Next Gen NYC premieres on Tuesday, June 3, at 9/8c on Bravo.