Bravo fans weigh in on Denise Richards’ RHOBH return

Denise Richards has Bravo fans buzzing over her possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The former model joined the cast of RHOBH ahead of its ninth season, which aired in 2019, but left after Season 10 amid feuds with several costars, including franchise villain Lisa Rinna.

The hit Bravo reality series is currently filming its upcoming 13th season – albeit minus Lisa, who announced her own departure from the franchise earlier this year.

In the wake of her exit, fans started to speculate that Denise might come back to the show, especially since she’s remained close friends with current star Garcelle Beauvais.

Earlier this week, the rumors were seemingly confirmed when RHOBH OG Kyle Richards shared video footage from a recent dinner party in which Denise could be heard in the background.

Of course, Bravo fans had a lot to say about Denise’s return to the show, with some taking to a Reddit fan forum to share their unfiltered thoughts.

Bravo fans weigh in on Denise Richards’ casting

In the Reddit forum, Bravo fans had mixed reactions to the news of Denise’s return.

“PERIODTTTTTTTT!!!!” cheered one person, along with four party hat-wearing emojis.

“I really hope she’s back full time,” another commenter wrote, adding that the actress “deserves another chance.”

But other fans were less than thrilled to see Denise back on the show, denouncing the former soap star as bland and uninteresting.

“She was so boring,” one commenter wrote.

“This season must be really bad so far,” commented another, adding that the cast has looked “bored as f**k” in their on-set social media posts.

Denise Richards returning to RHOBH

Others were simply excited to see all the drama unfold.

During her previous stint on RHOBH, Denise often came into conflict with her fellow Housewives, especially Lisa Rinna and OG star Kyle Richards.

But the lineup has changed since her last season, with two of Denise’s main antagonists – Lisa and Teddi Mellencamp – both since leaving the show.

Relative newcomers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke both joined the cast with full Housewife status ahead of Season 11.

Veteran Housewives Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Denise’s friend Garcelle Beauvais have also been confirmed as returning for the upcoming season.

In the Reddit forum, Denise fans and critics alike were curious to see how her return to the franchise would play out on the show.

“I think it might be very interesting because of the changed dynamics,” one commenter wrote, adding that they were excited to see “what kind of alliances and interactions are going to occur.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.