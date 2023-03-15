Denise Richards recently turned 52 on a “beautiful island” with some of her favorite people.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum celebrated her special day with an “amazing Hawaii trip” to the Turtle Bay Resort on the gorgeous North Shore of Oahu.

On Sunday, the star took to Instagram to share a ten-slide carousel of vacation photos.

One shot showed Denise smiling wide for the camera as she lounged on a picturesque Hawaiian beach complete with blue sky and palm trees.

Others captured the former model canoeing with friends and riding horses with her daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 17.

In the caption of her post, Denise thanked Turtle Bay Resort staff for going “above and beyond” during her stay, writing, “I couldn’t be more grateful.”

“I loved being around the lush nature and beautiful island!” the fan-favorite Real Housewife wrote.

“A truly amazing trip with my favorite people,” Denise concluded her post, adding turtle and hibiscus flower emojis.

Denise Richards celebrates her birthday with ‘wonderful’ family and friends

On top of the beautiful scenery and exotic wildlife, the former Bond girl celebrated her recent birthday with her “favorite people” – her “wonderful” family and friends.

Those included teenage daughters Sami and Lola Sheen, whom Denise shares with her ex-husband, the actor Charlie Sheen.

Sami, a growing social media influencer with more than 129,000 Instagram followers, has been sharing her own content from the trip.

Earlier this month, Sami took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a metallic pink bathing suit, posing with some lush Hawaiian scenery.

The budding star was backgrounded by a dazzling waterfall flowing into a secluded island pool, surrounded by tropical greenery.

Denise Richards reveals bikini body secrets

At 52, Denise looks pretty much the same as she did in her late ’90s Wild Things era.

What’s the former model’s secret to staying bikini ready year-round?

For one thing, the Bravo alum stays active.

Denise once told Self that her favorite workouts were Pilates and dance, adding, “My abs get the best workout with my Pilates reformer.”

Rather than starving herself, she also makes sure to keep her body fueled by eating throughout the day.

The star told the outlet that her diet consists mostly of fruit and veggies, as well as healthy proteins like chicken and egg whites.

But even Denise Richards can’t resist an occasional cheat day. “I do splurge on ice cream,” she said

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.