Braunwyn Windham-Burke shares new tattoo and the meaning behind it


Braunwyn Windham Burke on Real Housewives of Orange County
Braunwyn Windham Burke has a brand new tattoo with a special meaning. Pic credit: Bravo

Braunwyn Windham-Burke just got some interesting new ink in honor of her 43rd birthday, and she’s explaining the meaning to her fans on social media.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is no stranger to tattoos.

Matter of fact, the mom-of-seven already has quite a few other tattoos on her back.

However, this most recent ink has a special meaning for the RHOC alum, after going through a very trying year both onscreen and off.

Now she’s showing off her fresh ink and sharing the touching meaning behind it!

Braunwyn show’s off new tattoo

The 43-year-old seems to have spent her birthday with her large brood.

Earlier in the day, she shared a picture of her kids and husband Sean as she blew out the candle on her birthday cake.

She shared a post along with the photo, expressing how grateful she was to celebrate another birthday.

“So thankful I get to celebrate another year around the sun with this beautiful family we’ve created, 42 was a year of transformation and discovery, a year of growth and reflection and I’m so excited to see what 43 brings!!” wrote Braunwyn.

The day got a lot more interesting when the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member showed off another photo.

This time she was sitting in a tattoo shop, getting some new ink on her right arm.

Along with the photo, she wrote, “Perfect way to end the day and start the next year!!”

Braunwyn didn’t reveal too much about what she was getting, but curious fans in the comment section wanted to know what she was having tattooed on her arm.

Braunwyn explains the meaning behind her new ink

Later in the day, the reality TV personality shared an update on her Instagram stories.

She finally revealed a closeup of the tattoo which showed a word written in Hebrew with two small doves.

The Bravo alum explained that the word written in Hebrew is Selah, which is often seen in the Hebrew Bible at the end of certain scriptures.

“It’s Selah,” Noted Braunwyn. “I first heard of it when I read Untamed by [Glennon Doyle].”

In case you’re wondering, “Selah” means “holy pause,” and it often encourages readers to pause for a bit, and reflect on the importance of the verse being read.

Windham-Burke also shared that the tattoo doves also have a special meaning to her.

The “2 little doves [are] for the babies we lost,” she explained to her social media followers.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Alicea has an obsession for reality TV and pop culture, and has contributed to various magazines, websites, blogs and books.
