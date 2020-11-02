Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke celebrates nine months of sobriety by chowing down on cake with her husband, Sean Burke.

Braunwyn uploaded a picture of herself and her husband at Mastro’s on her Instagram story (via Bravo TV).

The two celebrate the occasion with a warm butter cake topped with ice cream and accompanied by fruit and pink whipped cream.

Written in chocolate is a personalized message that reads “9 months.”

Sean holds the plate as Braunwyn licks her fingers, clearly enjoying the dessert.

Braunwyn writes, “Cheers to good choices,” along with the pic.

Braunwyn’s decision to stop drinking

Braunwyn revealed on the premiere of RHOC season 15 that she has a problem with drinking.

She confided that she is an alcoholic to costar Emily Simpson. Braunwyn claimed Emily was one of the only people to call her out for her alcoholism and that she should’ve listened to her.

She shared that she went on a trip to Miami, where she had to drink once every 15 minutes, or her body would start to shake.

She confessed that she had to stop drinking completely or that it wouldn’t work.

She also confided in costar Shannon Beador. Shannon initially thought Braunwyn was pregnant, but Braunwyn corrected her and said that she had to stop drinking because she was an alcoholic.

Braunwyn’s sobriety on the show

Braunwyn has been very honest about her recovery process on the show. She confessed there had been super challenging days for her that almost led her to give up on sobriety.

She revealed on an Instagram post that Wednesday’s episode was one episode that she couldn’t bring herself to re-watch because it showed a moment where she almost relapsed.

“I spiraled that day and almost relapsed … Instead, I had an amazing crew and family that held me up and got me where I needed to be. I won’t be watching tonight, it’s too hard,” she wrote in the captions.

In this episode, she attended Shannon’s open house party, where all of the alcohol at the event immediately triggered her.

Shannon then confronted her about telling Gina that she said her house was “small and sad.” When Braunwyn doubled down on claims that Shannon did say those words, an altercation ensues.

Gina then entered the scene and has her long-awaited conversation with Braunwyn. After she called Braunwyn a “sloppy chihuahua,” Braunwyn snapped back and said she was 30 days sober.

Gina then questioned whether she was really sober, which was the straw that broke the camel’s back and caused Braunwyn to storm off.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.