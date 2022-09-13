Braunwyn Windham-Burke shares a sweet kiss with new girlfriend

Braunwyn Windham-Burke makes it Instagram official with her new lady love. Pic credit: @braunwynwindhamburke/Instagram

Before Braunwyn Windham-Burke was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County, she used her last reunion to announce to the world that she was a lesbian.

Earlier in Season 15, Braunwyn did come out to her castmates as bisexual and also as an alcoholic, which led to a season of discovery both on the show and in her personal life.

Braunwyn recently experienced her first breakup since officially coming out, when she and Victoria Brito split a few months ago. But Braunwyn has found love once more, and made it Instagram official over the weekend.

Braunwyn and her new girlfriend, Jennifer, recently vacationed in Puerto Rico together and documented their trip on social media.

The couple returned to New York, where Braunwyn splits her time with Orange County, and the two spent time together in nature.

Now that Braunwyn and Jennifer are an official couple, the duo shared a loving kiss and shared their happiness with their Instagram followers.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke met Jennifer through friends

The mom-of-seven met Jennifer, 38, through the same group of friends that she had with her ex, Victoria. She revealed that she was messaging Jennifer on Instagram before they took things to the next level.

She admitted that she and Jennifer were not exclusive at the time, only because Jennifer lives in Germany, with intentions of moving back to the United States soon.

“It’s still very new. I’m getting to know her. I enjoy the time we’re spending together,” Braunwyn said, adding that she is “enjoying getting to have lesbian relationships.”

Braunwyn has made claims that her RHOC costars were homophobic

A season after leaving the show that made her famous, Braunwyn claims the environment was incredibly toxic for her.

“Making off-color jokes about me being intimate with a woman, that’s not OK. Those are microaggressions,” Braunwyn revealed. “After I came out, having to prove that I was gay, that should never have been tolerated. That is a microaggression. That is homophobia.”

Braunwyn revealed that the production crew let negative comments about her sexuality or marriage be aired on Bravo. She also claimed that the production crew forced storylines to make the show more shocking, saying, “One one hundredth of what we film makes it onto the show. So you can choose what you want… It was not easy to be the first gay ‘Housewife.’ There should have been a little more grace.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.