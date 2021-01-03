Braunwyn Windham-Burke doesn’t regret calling out RHOC co-star Kelly Dodd for traveling during coronavirus pandemic

Season 15 of the Real Housewives of Orange County has been a rough ride for Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Not only did she reveal her struggle with alcohol dependency, but she’s also revealed her violence towards her husband, Sean Burke.

But, her personal drama doesn’t end there. In fact, Braunwyn has admitted that she’s currently not in contact with any of her RHOC castmates.

And, if her constant run-ins with co-star Kelly Dodd are any indication of her relationship with the RHOC cast, it’s not going very well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Braunwyn has engaged in several arguments with Kelly Dodd in recent months, including calling her out for traveling amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

Braunwyn reveals she feels no ‘remorse’ for comments about Kelly Dodd’s traveling

During a recent fan Q&A on Instagram, Braunwyn revealed that she doesn’t regret anything she’s said about Kelly’s traveling during the pandemic.

“feel remorse judging Kelly for leaving daughter during pandemic but you do the same?” inquired a follower.

Braunwyn made it clear that she doesn’t feel bad for the comments she’s made about Kelly.

“Nope. Leaving when the world and airports were shutting down in March is very different then when I left in the fall and everything [was] opening back up. (We actually had a trip we canceled because we knew we wouldn’t be able to fly home. Getting stuck wasn’t a chance we were willing to take.) My kids were already back in school and activities, for them their lives were back to ‘normal’,” Braunwyn responded.

Braunwyn and Kelly exchanged jabs over traveling, Kelly called Braunwyn out for ‘hypocrisy’

RHOC fans may recall the initial jabs both Braunwyn and Kelly took at one another about their traveling habits. Kelly called out Braunwyn for “hypocrisy.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Braunwyn pointed out her issue with Kelly not taking the cornonavirus pandemic seriously.

“Leaving your daughter during a global pandemic was weird to me, I can’t imagine that,” she explained.

Well, it didn’t take long for Kelly to get wind of Braunwyn’s comments, and she wasn’t going to let them slide.

Kelly took to the Instagram comments with a scathing response to Braunwyn’s claims.

“This is so wrong…hypocrisy at its highest level. I never abandoned my daughter during Covid,” Kelly wrote. “She was with her grandmother and father when I was stuck in NYC.”

Kelly then went on to list all the places Braunwyn has traveled to without her children and called her out further for her use of nannies.

She closed out her comment by stating that Braunwyn “will be eaten alive” at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.