Brandon Jones reveals which Bachelor contestants remind him of himself and what he wishes fans could see more of

The Bachelorette’s Brandon Jones opened up about who he relates to on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, how his front-runners have changed, and what he wishes more viewers could see.

Brandon said two of the women remind him of both himself and Clayton in how much they are willing to give to The Bachelor.

Brandon Jones revealed who he most relates to on The Bachelor

Brandon shared his thoughts on this week’s episode of The Bachelor with his fans as he rooted on his best friend Clayton.

“This is why me and Clayton are best friends,” Brandon said as he watched the ‘Pretty Woman date.’ “He gives everything he has into everyone else but himself, and I’m so sorry you guys don’t get to see that picture of himself.”

He went on to gush about how giving and considerate his friend is while he watched the show. “I give my love, he gives his love in a different way. This is why we’re best friends.”

He also noted that two of the women in particular seemed to be up to the task of giving Clayton that same love back.

“I think Rachel and I think Teddi give literally their all to it, and it kinda reminds me of me,” Brandon said. “So just wanna say my frontrunners have kinda changed around.”

The Bachelorette alum did appear to be a Rachel Recchia fan as he broke off in the middle of his sentence to gasp when Clayton pulled her for a one-on-one chat.

Brandon Jones predicted who Clayton Echard would pick for his final four contestants

He also revealed his prediction for Clayton’s final four, which had not been announced at the time.

Alongside his favorites, Teddi and Rachel, Brandon also said he thought that Gabby Windey and Susie Evans would join the final four.

Although Brandon was close in his prediction, Teddi Wright was sent home as Serene Russell took the last place for hometowns.

Brandon Jones and Clayton Echard’s friendship remains strong after The Bachelorette

Brandon and Clayton have stayed close after bonding on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Brandon has continually supported and stuck up for Clayton as he’s been hit by the backlash from fans throughout his season.

Despite the two not being on the same page about Teddi, it appears that Brandon will be supporting whatever decision Clayton makes in the coming weeks.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.