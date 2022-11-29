Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina do coordinated dance with Brandon’s parents

Julia and Brandon incorporated Brandon’s parents in a funny video. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina love making videos and sometimes incorporate Brandon’s parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs.

While Julia has not always had the easiest relationship with Brandon’s helicopter parents, it seems that over the years of familiarity they have developed a repour that transfers to the funny videos she makes with Brandon.

In their most recent joint post, a banner appeared over the video that began with Brandon looking at the camera while dancing slightly. The caption said, “It’s a secret don’t tell anyone.”

In the video, Brandon turned to the side before a voiceover said, “I’m petty.” Brandon then moved forward and put his hands with his palms facing up behind his back as the voiceover spelled out “petty” while Julia appeared in the frame after slapping Brandon’s hands.

Julia danced to the side and left her hands open behind her back, which were then slapped by Ron.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video got almost 5000 likes and 170 comments.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina have a 90 Day Pillow Talk suggestion

In early November 2022, Brandon and Julia released a video where they were suggesting to TLC that they have their own Pillow Talk segment as a foursome with Ron and Betty.

They reenacted how they would all look carrying on together while giving commentary on the different 90 Day seasons and spinoffs.

It’s too early to tell if their video ploy worked, but it could be possible to see the four of them on Pillow Talk together. If they were, it would be the first time a group of four was on Pillow Talk together.

Both Ron and Betty and Brandon and Julia have done Pillow Talk separately.

How often do Brandon and Julia see Ron and Betty?

In June 2022, Brandon and Julia announced that they have moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, which is about two and half hours away from where Brandon grew up on his parent’s farm in Virginia.

Before that, the pair were living in Richmond, Virginia, but had talked about moving to Florida on 90 Day Diaries.

These days, based on the amount of content Brandon and Julia put out with Ron and Betty, it looks like Brandon’s parents still have a significant role in the couple’s lives.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.