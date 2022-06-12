Brandi Glanville wants to do a dating show with RHUGT co-star Phaedra Parks 

Brandi Glanville pitches dating show with Phaedra Parks. Pic credit: Bravo

Brandi Glanville stars in the upcoming Peacock series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, but she thinks fans want to see more of her and her co-star, Phaedra Parks.

Brandi revealed the information on a podcast last week, where she explained the appeal of the potential show.

Brandi said that she and Phaedra have a lot in common because they are both single mothers with two sons. She revealed that the single mothers are pitching the idea of a dating show starring the two women.

Brandi Glanville is pitching a dating show with her RHUGT co-star Phaedra Parks

Brandi appeared on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast on Thursday and shared her idea about a future reality show with the host.

Brandi told the host, “I want to do a show with Phaedra Parks. We just recently worked together, and we’ve decided we’re going to pitch a show about finding love for both of us because we’re both single mothers of two sons.”

“And that’s what we’re working on right now,” Brandi continued.

Brandi recently worked on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club with Phaedra, and the show premieres on Peacock later this month. A dating show featuring the former Bravo stars would be different, and it is not something the network has done before.

Brandi and Phaedra were well-liked initially during their runs on the respective Housewives franchises but quickly turned into villains as favor for the ladies waned.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks’ checkered history on The Real Housewives

Brandi Glanville said she and Phaedra had much in common as single mothers of two boys.

But beyond their relationship status and children, the two also caused quite a stir during their time on The Real Housewives and were not exactly fan favorites.

Phaedra Parks joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 3 as the former lawyer of Bobby Brown, who was pregnant with former-convict Apollo Nida’s child. Phaedra formed a close friendship with castmate Kandi Burruss, but things ultimately went sour when it was revealed that she started a heinous lie about Kandi and Porsha Williams. The lie was so bad that the other Housewives refused to film with her, and Phaedra left the show after Season 9.

Brandi also had a scandal of her own when she returned to RHOBH with claims about Denise Richards. She first appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 2 and went at it with sisters Kyle and Kim Richards. She had drama with Adrienne and Paul Maloof after repeating a rumor which caused Adrienne to leave the show. Brandi left the show after Season 6 but returned as a guest during Seasons 9 and 10. During Season 10, she claimed that she had relations with Denise Richards, which became a season-long storyline that led to Denise leaving the show.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club premieres June 23 on Peacock.