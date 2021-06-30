Brandi Glanville shades Hulu documentary about Erika Jayne. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Bravo

Brandi Glanville is chiming in on the Hulu documentary about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and so far she’s not impressed.

The controversial alum was asked to be included in the odd mashup of Housewives that was featured in The Housewife and the Hustler. However, Brandi turned down the opportunity and she dished about it during her latest podcast.

Brandi Glanville turned down Erika Jayne documentary

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star discussed the topic that’s been on everyone’s lips recently, Erika Jayne.

During one episode of her Brandi Glanvill Unfiltered podcast, the mom-of-two dished about her near involvement in the Hulu documentary.

“A couple of months ago I got a call from my ex-publicist…and she said ‘hey do you want to do this project with ABC news? it’s about Housewives and they’re gonna do a documentary about reality TV and it gonna be on Hulu. I was like ‘I don’t know let me pass it on to my manager.”

However, after finding out that she was being asked to participate in the project without being paid, Brandi said she turned down the opportunity without even knowing too much about it. “I don’t work for free for anyone, period, ever…No absolutely not” reasoned the 48-year-old.

She admitted,“I did not have all of the information at the time but we found out that it was for the Hulu doc about Erika Jayne-Girardi, it was called The Housewife and the Hustler.”

Brandi Glanville talks The Housewife and the Hustler

During her podcast chat, the Bravo alum also shared her concerns about the documentary after finding out more details about it.

“First of all, why do they need Housewives to talk about Erika if they don’t know what’s happening? I mean I wouldn’t do it period.”

As for her relationship with the star of the doc, Erika Jayne, she does know the Painkiller singer but doesn’t know anything about her life that would warrant her commenting on the situation.

“I know her. We’re friendly. But I don’t know anything about that whole situation except for what I read, so why would I want to speak on it?” remarked Brandi. “Well they started it and not in the best way, they got two people that don’t know Erika at all. Danielle Staub… I mean it was kind of hilarious and then they got Dana Wilkey… she doesn’t know Erika either.

“I don’t understand why they would get two people who don’t know Erika at all,” added the former RHOBH star. “I just felt like it could’ve been done so much better and maybe if they waited a little longer to figure out what’s going on.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.