Boz stirs the pot and Kyle confides in Kathy in RHOBH preview

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 has been on fire!

However, RHOBH fans haven’t seen anything yet as the fallout of Kyle Richards’ text messages to Paul “PK” Kemsley rip the group apart.

The latest preview video for the Bravo show teases Bozoma Saint John’s Serenity Soiree event will be anything but healing.

Dorit Kemsley is already not interested in having a mediation day with “these” women before she gets some news from Boz.

Before the event, Boz decides it would be the perfect time to talk to Dorit about Kyle and PK’s texts.

Nothing says calm like getting Dorit even more angry at Kyle than she already is, that’s for sure.

Boz stirs the pot on RHOBH

Via FaceTime, Dorit’s not surprised to learn about the text because Erika Jayne filled her on it. However, Erika had quite a different take on things than Boz, which gets Dorit riled up.

Boz feels there’s more to the text story than she initially thought. Adding more fuel to the fire is Boz’s irritation that Kyle only read the text to certain people.

It doesn’t sit right with Boz that Kyle read the text to everyone but Dorit and her. This, of course, has Dorit fuming and screaming into the phone, “Why am I the last to know?”

Oh yeah, this day of healing will go really well once Dorit sees Kyle and the rest of the gang.

Kyle reaches out to Kathy for support

Over at Kyle’s house, she FaceTimes with her sister, Kathy Hilton, to do a little venting of her own. Kyle immediately mentions her fight with Dorit and her texts with PK, which have become all the rage on RHOBH.

Kathy encourages Kyle not to let the fight or Dorit ruin her day. Kyle plans to ignore Dorit, which we all know will go over well.

Honestly, no one seems excited for this day of serenity, but at least they are faking it. Erika arrives at Boz’s with Kyle soon to follow, and it’s smiles all around.

Meanwhile, Garcelle, Sutton Stracke, and Jennifer Tilly further prove that healing and serenity are the furthest things from their minds. In a van, they gossip about Kyle being armed and ready to take on Dorit again over the text drama.

Thanks to the next on preview, we know that Kyle walks out on the group, declaring she’s done filming. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle quit the show briefly for the first time in her RHOBH career.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has reached the halfway point as the drama reaches an all-time high, and we are here for it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.