Blake Shelton reveals who he considers the worst The Voice coach ever

Blake Shelton on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Blake Shelton is heading into the semi-finals on The Voice with a massive advantage over his fellow coaches.

He has three singers heading into that round while John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have two and Ariana Grande is down to her final one.

Shelton was on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show last night and he was talking about The Voice and Fallon mentioned he thought Blake could win it all again.

That is when Blake revealed his thoughts on the worst coaches on The Voice.

Blake Shelton takes a shot at Kelly Clarkson on The Voice

Blake Shelton has always had a fun antagonistic relationship with his fellow coaches.

It is all done in fun, but they love to make fun of each other on the show, and while talking about the show.

Shelton said that he feels Girl Named Tom has the best chance to win the entire season. However, he said they have one downfall.

“The only thing I worry about with that particular group is they’re on Kelly’s team,” Blake said. “And while Kelly is a great person and an incredible artist and a great talk show host, she is hands down the worst coach we’ve ever had on The Voice.”

The two have argued about success on the show before. Blake always brags that he won eight times, far more than anyone else on the show. He is also the defending champion.

However, Kelly points out that he has been on the show for 20 seasons heading into this season.

She, on the other hand, has only been on for seven seasons and has won it all three times. If she wins this year with Girl Named Tom, she will be at a 50% win percentage (4 out of 8). Blake is at 40% heading into this season.

Blake rips on Adam Levine too

Blake Shelton backed off a little bit in the interview, though.

He said that Kelly is actually only the second-worst coach of all time on The Voice, and Adam Levine is actually the worst.

Adam won three times in 16 seasons on The Voice.

As for Ariana Grande, Blake said she is a little “shaky.”

“She’s having a tough time with this thing,” Blake said. “I have to tell her after every episode, if someone goes home, you know, ‘They didn’t send them to the alligator pit or something, Ariana.'”

“She’s crying and sobbing. People see her crying on TV, but they can’t imagine when the camera goes off, she actually falls apart.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.