Blake Shelton gives a child in need of heart transplant a special moment at his concert

Both country music fans and fans of The Voice have fallen in love with Blake Shelton over the years.

The personable hitmaker has displayed a great outgoing personality that has made him one of the most beloved judges on any television singing competition.

He also proves his genuine personality outside the realm of television as well.

At a recent concert performance, Blake made a six-year-old boy’s dreams come true.

Blake Shelton invites child on stage to sing with him

Blake Shelton was performing in concert in Durant, Oklahoma, and he brought six-year-old Wyatt McKee onto the stage with him.

The two then sang the song God’s Country together.

This was a big moment for both the child and his mother, Harley McKee. Little Wyatt is on the waitlist for a heart transplant. He is battling a condition known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. This means the left side of his heart is critically underdeveloped.

His mother posted the video of them singing together on Facebook.

“I don’t know if Blake Shelton will ever see this but I just want to let him know he is awesome and officially my favorite person he absolutely made Wyatt’s day thank you so much to him and everyone who stopped us to tell him how great he was on stage and told him they are praying for him!!! Definitely a night to remember!!! #WyattStrong”

In the video, Blake said, “Think y’all are having a bad day? Put that in perspective right there, man,”

Blake then commented on it when he posted it on his Twitter account, writing, “This little buddy made my night. Thank you for singing “God’s Country” with me Wyatt!”

This little buddy made my night. Thank you for singing "God's Country" with me Wyatt! https://t.co/M0dhUfSHv3 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 30, 2022

