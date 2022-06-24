Blake Shelton embarrassed that The Voice rejected one singer

Blake Shelton from The Voice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Voice hasn’t had as many real-world success stories as shows like American Idol.

However, this doesn’t mean they didn’t have the chance.

As we previously reported, Luke Combs once tried out for The Voice, but the reality show rejected him from even appearing in front of the judges.

Luke said the producers said he wasn’t “interesting enough” to appear on The Voice.

Blake Shelton embarrassed at Luke Combs omission

Blake Shelton had something to say about the rejection when he learned about it, and that reaction is making the rounds again.

Blake said, “He told me that story… there’s no way around it, it’s embarrassing. Let’s just face it.”

Blake then went on by saying that Luke should take the rejection and keep using it to fuel his success.

“Luke told me that he kept his rejection letter, his letter saying we’re not gonna put you on the show,” Blake said. “He said he put that in his dorm room in college and he hung it on the wall to push him on, something to fight for.”

“I don’t know if he still has that letter or not, but if he does … I think he should frame it and put it next to his first triple-platinum album that he has.”

Luke Combs on his The Voice experience

Luke Combs said he was on spring break in college when The Voice had auditions in Atlanta.

He said that he was the only guy to sing in his audition round and had 30 seconds to perform before they made a decision. He was able to get the producers’ attention, and they allowed him to move on.

He said he made it to the next round in a studio and then the next cut. However, he said there were 10,000 people who had a chance, and the producers had to narrow it down to 200.

“I made it through those rounds with the producers, but I got a letter saying I wasn’t ‘interesting’ enough for the show’s ratings, so I didn’t get to the show,” Luke said.

Luke never missed a beat.

He released his first album in 2017, and it reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200, while his second album, What You See Is What You Get hit number one on several music charts.

Luke also has two Grammy nominations and won the CMT Entertainer of the Year Award in 2021.

“It gave me a lot of confidence because I was good enough voice-wise to make it through all those producer auditions,” Luke said about his rejection from The Voice.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.