Blake Moynes and Kelley Flanagan get flirty–Is this the next Bachelor Nation couple?

Blake Moynes, Bachelor Nation alum, has been in Los Angeles and has, according to his recent post and photo, decided to stay longer.

Why is Blake Moynes staying in L.A. longer?

Sunshine, warm weather, the beach: all looked good on Blake as he posted a photo of himself sitting on a padded window seat in front of a floor-to-ceiling window that overlooked L.A. at the Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel.

Blake looked tan and fit as he hooked his sunglasses into his collared, short-sleeved button-down shirt and smiled as the picture was taken.

Blake took to his Instagram and wrote the following caption: “I’ll be extending my stay, in LA.” He followed the caption with a peace sign and sunshine emoji.

Even more obscure was the comment that Kelley Flanagan posted in response to Blake’s caption.

She came back with, “i’ll be there in 2 weeks!” And Blake responded with, “@kelleyflanagan see you soon.”

Are Blake and Kelley flirting? Is there a possible relationship blooming?

Is there romance in the air? Flirtatious messages between Blake and Kelley will only fuel the fire with fans.

In fact, one fan commented on Kelley’s response to Blake and said, “please date him…..” while another said, “good choice.” Yet another fan wrote, “you guys are aware that there are people who ship you two together right? I however just ship you guys’ happiness regardless.”

Well, there you go…it sounds as if Bachelor Nation has already been rooting for these two to get together.

Blake Moynes was the recipient of Katie Thurston’s final rose on her season of The Bachelorette. They got engaged in August during the finale of the show, but then broke off their engagement a few months later.

Since then, Blake has been single and seemingly ready to mingle in the world of women and relationships.

Kelley, who was on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, made it to Peter’s Top 5 but was then sent home. However, she and Peter did have a relationship after the show when he did not last with Hannah Ann Sluss or Madi Prewett.

Why is Kelley going to L.A. anyways?

It’s not yet clear if Kelley will be in L.A. for the Super Bowl weekend, to visit friends, for an event, or to actually see and hang out with Blake.

Regardless, a relationship between Blake and Kelley has apparently already received support within Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.