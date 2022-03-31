Blake Moynes addresses John Hersey’s accusation that he capitalized on split from Katie Thurston  

Blake Moynes responds to John Hersey’s accusation. Pic credit: ABC

Blake Moynes took a classy approach when addressing recent statements from Bachelor Nation stars John Hersey and ex Katie Thurston.

Despite John condemning the way Blake conducted himself during his breakup with Katie, Blake chose to respond to the situation with understanding and a desire not to ignite a feud.

Here’s what Blake had to say regarding John and Katie’s comments.

Blake Moynes chooses not to fire shots back at John Hersey

Blake Moynes took to his Instagram stories and allowed fans to ask him all sorts of questions.

A fan was curious about Blake’s thoughts on John Hersey and Katie Thurston’s interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe, where the couple told their side of the story when it comes to Katie and Blake’s split.

John was passionate as he declared he was “pissed off” by the narrative created seemingly by Blake, suggesting Katie wasn’t putting in as much effort into their relationship and was even allegedly emotionally cheating with John. John appeared to feel Blake was essentially opportunistic by capitalizing on a narrative that made Katie Thurston look bad.

Blake was asked about his response to those accusations when a fan inquired, “Any comments on someone saying you took advantage of the public break up?”

Blake appeared ready to have to address John’s statements as he began his response by saying, “I figured we’d get this question. We’re all entitled to our opinions.”

Continuing, Blake said John and Katie “haven’t spoken anything up to this point. They’re allowed to have their opinions and share their side of things. But we all just want this to go away, and so I will not ignite it, and we’ll just diffuse it, and it’s all good.”

Blake Moynes reveals if he’d go on reality television again

Another question Blake was asked was regarding whether he has more reality show appearances in store, considering he’s already been on two seasons of The Bachelorette.

A fan asked, “Do you think you’ll ever go on another reality show?”

Blake sarcastically answered, “Paradise. Count it down. Can’t wait to get on that beach. Get back into it.”

Blake then gave his honest answer to the question, saying, “Probably not. Never say never, but not unless it was a great opportunity for something. But I’d like to not.”

It seems Blake is likely putting his reality shows days behind him, and he’s also putting beef with Katie and John behind him as well.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC.