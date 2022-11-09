Blake Horstmann talks recent Bachelor Nation breakups and franchise’s ‘identity crisis’

Blake Horstmann gets candid about his thoughts on The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

Several Bachelor Nation relationships have ended this year, and Blake Horstmann has weighed in with his thoughts on the breakups and The Bachelor franchise as a whole.

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer are one of the latest couples to call it quits after the last few Bachelorette leads have seen their relationships end in breakups.

Blake was asked about his thoughts, and he suggested that the show has strayed too far from its original love premise.

He also noted how ratings have suffered as the show increasingly prioritizes drama over genuine romance.

Blake remains outspoken about The Bachelor franchise and its producers after having a tumultuous experience on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Since leaving the franchise, Blake has had a successful career as a DJ and found love with Love is Blind star Giannina Gibelli.

Blake Horstmann slams The Bachelor franchise

Blake Horstmann had some free time, so he took to his Instagram Stories and allowed fans to ask him anything.

One follower wanted Blake’s take on why so many Bachelor Nation relationships have failed recently.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Blake responded by acknowledging many variables could impact relationships, and he doesn’t have an exact answer for why relationships fail.

However, Blake appeared to feel the show’s quest for drama could play a part.

He wrote, “The show has moved away from ‘love stories’ and more into ‘drama’ in my opinion. But I know a lot of people who would say it’s always been like that.”

Blake continued, “The show has been having an identity crisis for years in my opinion. Lately tho it’s been something that can’t be ignored. Something’s gotta change. It’s down %50 in viewership this BIP Season.”

Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise slammed for dramatic ‘split week’ twist

Bachelor in Paradise was recently criticized for the issues Blake mentioned in his post.

During Season 8, the show introduced a twist with “split week.” The twist saw the men and women separated for a week as they were encouraged to explore relationships with new arrivals.

Many viewers felt the BIP twist detracted from the show’s premise of finding love and engagements and instead just manufactured drama. Meanwhile, some were entertained by the twist as it did lead to a few relationship shifts, such as Rodney Mathews leaving Lace Morris for Eliza Isichei.

Bachelor in Paradise has been more successful than The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in producing lasting couples lately, so time will tell if genuine couples and marriages will come out of BIP Season 8, even after all the drama and twists.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Wednesdays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.