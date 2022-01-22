Big Ed Brown’s mom and his daughter don’t approve of Liz Woods engagement

90 Day: The Single Life Big Ed and Liz Woods are newly engaged. Pic credit: Discovery+

Fans of TLC’s hit show, 90 Day Fiance, know that Big Ed is no stranger to making headlines. Recently, he shocked the world when he announced his engagement to Liz Woods.

Viewers may recall the rocky relationship between the two as they struggled with jealousy, insecurities, and moving too fast as they transitioned from friends to lovers. After an argument from Ed’s daughter disapproving of Liz, and the pair never being on the same page regarding where they stand with one another, they called off their relationship more than once.

However, after a few breakups, and attempts at dating other people, the duo decided they were destined to be together and got engaged. Ed popped the question just days after the two reconnected when Liz reached out to show her support over Ed’s beloved dog, Teddy, dying.

The details of Ed’s proposal played out on the season finale of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Ed’s mom and daughter are not as thrilled

While Ed and Liz received support and love from fellow castmates and fans, not everyone was excited about the news. Ed’s mother, Norma, and daughter, Tiffany are not thrilled that the two have reconciled.

In the past, Tiffany has been vocal about her hesitations with their relationship. She pointed out that 29-year-old Liz is younger than her, which makes her uncomfortable. Norma has also questioned why Ed does not date women closer to his own age.

It appears neither Norma or Tiffany is interested in publicly addressing Ed and Liz’s engagement. In a preview for the tell-all episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, it is pointed out that no one from Ed’s family agreed to participate in the taping of the show.

In the same preview, Ed states, “the people who won’t come on are probably my mom and my daughter,” confirming suspicions that they are not supportive at this time. In previous episodes, Tiffany has shown up for tapings, providing support for her father. It appears she no longer wants to do that.

This comment sparked emotions in other members of the cast including Debbie Johnson who urges, “why don’t you wake up and smell the coffee?” Debbie has previously been vocal about Ed and Liz’s relationship, more specifically Ed’s treatment of Liz.

Ed and Liz are enjoying being in love

Despite any criticism they have received, Ed and Liz, seem to be enjoying their growing romance. They often share moments of their relationship on their social media pages, ignoring any hateful comments and focusing on their love.

In recent months, rumors of Liz being pregnant did circulate. The pair quickly shut that down letting the world know the only new addition to their family was a four-legged puppy named Leon.

While enjoying being a newly engaged couple, they have also gotten matching tattoos, and seem to be focusing on traveling and working to blend their families together.

The couple has not yet shared a wedding date or any details on their pending nuptials.

90 Day: The Single Life is streaming now on Discovery+.