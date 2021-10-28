90 Day Fiance fans don’t recognize Debbie Johnson after makeover ahead of Season 2 of The Single Life

Debbie Johnson looks unrecognizable after getting a makeover. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans didn’t recognize Debbie Johnson after her new makeover ahead of joining the cast of Season 2 of The Single Life.

Debbie Johnson is single and ready to mingle and she recently got a makeover before putting herself out there on the dating scene.

90 Day Fiance fans were first introduced to Debbie on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her son, Colt Johnson.

Debbie became well-known for being overly involved in her son Colt’s private life, especially when it came to his relationships with Larissa Lima and Jess Caroline.

After years of involving herself in her son’s love life, Debbie is ready to embark on her own quest for love via blind dates and dating apps.

90 Day Fiance debuts Debbie Johnson’s makeover ahead of Season 2 of The Single Life

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Debbie joined the cast of Season 2 of The Single Life along with some other notable cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, including Big Ed and Syngin Colchester.

Ahead of the debut of Season 2 of The Single Life, TLC released a pic of Debbie’s makeover and it had 90 Day Fiance fans wondering who it was.

On their official Instagram page, TLC shared the pic, showing off Debbie’s drastically different new long, red hair, updated makeup, and a new wardrobe.

“WHOA Does Debbie’s makeover have your jaw on the floor or what?” TLC asked their followers on Instagram about Debbie’s new look.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans’ jaws were indeed on the floor because at first glance, they didn’t realize the pic was of Debbie.

90 Day Fiance fans didn’t recognize Debbie Johnson after her makeover. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“Um…. I don’t recognize this chick,” wrote one 90 Day Fiance fan about Debbie’s changed appearance.

“Sorry but who’s this?!?!” asked another curious 90 Day Fiance fan who didn’t recognize Debbie after her makeover.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan commented that they recognized Debbie, but it took a moment.

“Took me a minute to realise it was Coltie’s mummy!😮 😂🤣,” they wrote.

Debbie talked with Us Weekly about her new look. “I have a total makeover here. I got a new hairstyle. I have long hair, red hair. I also have a tattoo — brand new.”

“I’ve never had one before,” Debbie said of getting a tattoo. “First time at almost 70 years old. It’s exciting. So, a little Botox here and there and all set.”

Debbie was a widow for 13 years before joining the cast of The Single Life after being married to Colt’s father, Harley Johnson, for 27 years before he passed away.

After being so involved in her son Colt’s love life over the years, Debbie felt it was time to focus on herself for a change.

Debbie told Us Weekly, “I decided to sort of start my life over and take it seriously, you might say, and see what’s out there and give it a shot.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life begins streaming on Discovery+ on Friday, November 12.