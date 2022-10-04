Big Ed Brown drops ‘glow up’ before and after pictures

Big Ed Brown’s physical transformation was highlighted in a “glow up” video. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed Brown has changed his physical appearance a lot since viewers first saw him on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

It looks like Ed himself knows how much he has transformed because he shared a “glow up” video with fans.

In the Instagram post, Ed shared several unflattering photos of himself from his early days within the 90 Day franchise, describing, “when you first met big ed.”

The prompt “wait for it” was posted on the first half of the video with throwbacks before current pictures of Big Ed were shown.

The after pictures included a gym mirror selfie of Ed’s and the description, “healthier.” Next was a picture of Big Ed and his fiancee, Liz Woods, with “happier” written at the bottom. Then came another picture of Ed and Liz with the expression, “in love.” Lastly, several professionally-taken photos of Ed were shown with the description, “big ed now.”

In the caption, Ed remarked, “I think I have changed a bit over the past few years… what do you think? LOL.”

Big Ed Brown got new tattoos recently

57-year-old Big Ed recently changed his appearance forever and showed off two tattoos he got.

The first of which was a tribal design of a bull for his Taurus horoscope sign. He placed that one on his chest and shoulder area and also revealed that he used numbing cream while getting the ink.

For the second tattoo Ed got, he shared a video of the tattoo process and shouted out his tattoo shop. Ed got a tribal butterfly on his forearm for this piece.

Ed and Liz got matching blue rose tattoos which were highly criticized by 90 Day viewers because Ed’s ex-girlfriend’s name is Rosemarie Vega.

Big Ed and Liz Woods crossed over to the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spinoff

After Ed was on Before the 90 Days, he was a cast member on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life where he and Liz started their relationship.

Viewers watched their turbulent romance throughout that season and they ended up breaking up. Ed then appeared on Season 2 of The Single Life where he dated other women but ultimately went back to Liz while he was mourning the loss of his dog.

From there, Ed and Liz were revealed to be cast members on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? and their continued relationship problems over control and jealousy have been main narratives already this season.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.