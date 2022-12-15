Big Brother winners respond to surprising Survivor finale

Jeff Probst served as the host for Survivor 43. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Big Brother winners were tuning in to the Survivor 43 finale on Wednesday night, where we all learned who won the $1 million prize.

And a lot of the former houseguests have been sharing their thoughts on the surprise winner.

Five Survivor castaways lasted all the way to the season finale, with Karla Cruz Godoy, Jesse Lopez, Owen Knight, Cassidy Clark, and Mike Gabler each hoping they would become the Sole Survivor.

Karla was eliminated earlier in the episode, and after Cassidy won the final Immunity Challenge, she chose to take Owen with her to the end.

Gabler and Jesse were left to battle it out in the Fire Challenge, which is exactly what Gabler felt that he needed to add to his resume so that he would look good in front of the jury.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gabler won the Fire Challenge, and then he won a very lopsided 7-1-0 vote over Cassidy and Owen to become the Sole Survivor for Season 43. Of course, this left a lot of viewers in shock.

Big Brother alums respond to Gabler winning Survivor

“What a terrible ending. YIKES,” Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren wrote about the Survivor finale.

Andy Herren did not enjoy the Survivor ending. Pic credit: @AndyHerren/Twitter

Earlier in the night, Big Brother 8 winner Evel Dick Donato had an interesting thought about Gabler that the Survivor jury ended up agreeing with.

Evel Dick Donato writes about Survivor’s Gabler. Pic credit: @EvelDick/Twitter

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale was also shocked by what took place in the finale, but she focused on what the final three castaways received from host Jeff Probst after the votes had been read.

Taylor Hale was shocked by events on the Survivor finale. Pic credit: @TheTayMack/Twitter

Even Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox was shocked by the outcome, taking to Twitter to call Gabler the “palm frond guy” in a post the morning after.

Arisa Cox noted her surprise that Gabler won Survivor. Pic credit: @ArisaCox/Twitter

A new season of Survivor coming soon

This spring, a new season of Survivor will air on CBS, but the show has become a bit controversial due to the shocking ending of Season 43. Valuing the Fire Challenge more than winning the biggest Immunity Challenge might not be something that many casts from the past would consider.

More Big Brother news

Going back to Taylor Hale, the Summer 2022 winner has an idea to change Big Brother 25. She also talked about what her 10-year goals are in a new interview.

And sticking with people from the BB24 cast, Matt Turner revealed who he wants at his wedding from the group of houseguests he spent a summer with while inside the Big Brother house.

Big Brother and Survivor seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+.