Big Brother: What would have happened if Enzo voted to evict Nicole?

Big Brother All-Stars is down to its final three houseguests, with Enzo Palumbo, Nicole Franzel, and Cody Calafiore, each hoping they win that $500,000 prize on finale night.

Things could have been very different if Enzo had voted to evict Nicole instead of David Alexander on Triple Eviction night.

This article is going to go over possible scenarios that could have taken place if that big night for the show had gone a little bit differently.

Keep in mind; there will be some spoilers in this article concerning what took place in the final HOH Competition so far.

A quick recap of final Head of Household Parts 1 and 2

Nicole won Part 1, and Cody won Part 2 of the final HOH Competition. It will now be Nicole vs. Cody in Part 3 to help decide who makes it to the final two.

The control is completely out of Enzo’s hands, and he is left hoping that Nicole and Cody will break their own final two pact to take him to the end.

It seems pretty unlikely at this point, though.

What if Nicole was sent to the BB22 jury?

Enzo had the deciding vote in that Triple Eviction that kept Nicole in the house over David.

Had he voted to evict Nicole, the final seven houseguests would have been Cody, Enzo, David, Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett, Tyler Crispen, and Daniele Donato.

At that point, the house would have also been split, with Enzo, Tyler, Christmas, and David on one side.

The rest of The Committee (Cody, Dani, and Memphis) would have been on the other side. That dynamic could have made the ending really exciting.

Let’s also assume that Tyler still won that second HOH during the Triple Eviction and the second Veto Competition of the night. It would have kept the power in his hands.

Tyler would have still nominated Daniele but would have had to put someone other than Nicole on the block.

He would have then gone for Memphis or Cody, with the real possibility that it could have been Cody getting nominated, as Christmas would have wanted to protect Memphis.

With Cody and Daniele on the block, the voting would have been left up to Christmas, Memphis, Enzo, and David.

At that point, Memphis could have taken a real shot at Cody, and David would have voted the way Tyler wanted. Cody could have really been “clipped” at that point.

The Triple Eviction could really have ended with Nicole and Cody both sent out of the house, and it could have been due to votes from Enzo if he had made the call that it was time to try something in the game.

That’s how close Big Brother fans were to getting an unpredictable outcome from the BB22 cast.

There are just two episodes left on the Big Brother TV schedule, showing how close we are to finding out who is named the summer 2020 winner.

We will also soon find out who has won America’s Favorite Houseguest. The voting is open and former houseguests from the show are pushing for Da’Vonne Rogers to become the winner.

Big Brother airs Monday at 8/7c and Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.