Big Brother TV schedule: Final three take center stage

The Big Brother TV schedule still has two very important episodes left on it.

After more than 80 days of playing the game, we are also extremely close to learning the name of the Big Brother 2020 winner.

It’s a bit unfortunate that many viewers were able to predict the likely final two as far back as the second day the live feeds were turned on, but quite a few BB22 cast members had their shot to break apart that alliance of Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel.

Could you imagine how it might look now if Enzo Palumbo had voted to evict Nicole instead of voting out David Alexander during the Triple Eviction? It would certainly present a much different final three.

Big Brother TV schedule for finale week

There are just two episodes left for the 2020 season, but there is also a lot of ground to cover. All three parts of the final Head of Household Competition have to be shown, as well as the long-awaited roundtable for the BB22 jury.

Below is a breakdown of when those episodes will air on CBS:

Monday, October 26: Episode 36 at 8/7c

Wednesday, October 28: Two-hour season finale at 9/8c

The good news is that producers won’t have to rely on a lot of filler to finish up the final three hours of the Big Brother 2020 season. There are three challenges left to show, a lot of time can be spent with host Julie Chen Moonves talking to evicted houseguests, and there are always surprises that happen on finale night.

One surprise from a previous season is shared below:

Don’t forget to vote for a favorite houseguest

Voting is now open for fans of the show to support their favorite houseguests. We have a breakdown of where to go and how to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest. The winner gets awarded a nice $25,000 prize on finale night.

It’s very interesting to note that quite a few fans and former houseguests are pushing for Da’Vonne Rogers to win AFH this season. She is a member of the BB22 jury after getting evicted earlier, but she had a number of very intriguing storylines this season.

And for readers who want to jump ahead, we have the results of the first two parts to the final HOH Competition. It sets the stage for Part 3 to take place during the final episode of the season.

Big Brother airs Monday at 8/7c and Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.