Big Brother spoilers: Eviction vote set for BB23 cast member to go home

Big Brother spoilers already confirm the upcoming eviction vote and which member of the BB23 cast is meeting with host Julie Chen Moonves next.

It has been a really odd week inside the Big Brother house, with a continuation of Frenchie playing the role of an unreliable narrator for people watching on the live feeds.

Kyland Young won Head of Household for Week 2 and he then placed Frenchie and Britini D’Angelo on the block. As viewers saw on the Sunday night episode, Sarah Beth Steagall secured a win in the Wildcard Competition, but she never really wanted the safety for herself. It was a defensive move.

The BB23 cast then played for the Power of Veto over the weekend, with the results leading to even more odd behavior from Frenchie. Derek Xiao won the POV and that same night, Frenchie said he was self-evicting. This is why it was so humorous that a segment on Sunday’s episode showed Frenchie saying he never quits anything.

Big Brother spoilers: Who is going home in Week 2?

At the July 22 Eviction Ceremony on Big Brother 23, Brandon “Frenchie” French is getting set home. Frenchie will have a chance to try to save face during his one-on-one interview with Julie Chen Moonves, but he is going to have to work really hard to get back a lot of the fans he lost while competing in the house.

The manipulation tactics by Frenchie combined with a willingness to exploit his own family to gain sympathy in the house was really tough to watch at times. And after all of it, Frenchie is claiming that the game was rigged against him by putting too many “meatheads” in the BB23 house.

Frenchie told Derek X his legacy will be that he ended the tradition of a woman/minority/old guy going home first #bb23 pic.twitter.com/lmJ5SiDgXY — hamsterwatch #bb23 (@hamsterwatch) July 21, 2021

Big Brother eviction vote predictions

It looks like Derek Xiao, Brent Champagne, Whitney Williams, Hannah Chaddha, Claire Rehfuss, Tiffany Mitchell, Christian Birkenberger, Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagall, and Alyssa Lopez are for sure voting to evict Frenchie on Thursday night.

It’s also trending toward Derek Frazier voting to evict Britini in order to support his friend, Frenchie. The vote from teammate Azah Awasum seems to be against Frenchie, meaning he might only have one vote in his favor on July 22. It’s also possible that Derek F. could simply vote with the house and make it a unanimous eviction.

Cody Calafiore thinks it “will be a good thing” when Frenchie is evicted from the Big Brother house and it’s definitely possible that we could see Frenchie do an exit interview with Cody and Derrick Levasseur very soon.

Frenchie claims he’s not campaigning against Brit because she’s a woman. Yes, you and your archaic way of thinking deserves to leave cause what does that even mean in 2021 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/ZRcUvp1Fnc — Riley Freeman (@TrillaryBlinton) July 21, 2021

Big Brother 23 continues into Week 3

An interesting bit of information about the show comes from Las Vegas, as the sportsbooks are weighing in on who will win the Week 3 Big Brother HOH Competition. It’s fun to look that far ahead and wonder if they are going to get it correct.

The house is going to have a very different feel to it and the Big Brother live feeds are in for another shift after Frenchie gets evicted, so stay tuned for what happens next.

And let’s not forget about the budding Big Brother 23 showmances. Will they all evolve more in Week 3?

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.