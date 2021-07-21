Big Brother blog: Cody Calafiore says BB23 cast member going home ‘will be a good thing’

Cody Calafiore won Big Brother 22 and finished second on Big Brother 16. Pic credit: CBS

A new Big Brother blog hosted by Jessica Nickson (Graf) from the BB19 cast had a guest contributor this week, as BB22 winner Cody Calafiore stopped by to comment on the current season.

Cody shared a lot of thoughts about Kyland Young winning the Head of Household the week after he was on the block and he also shared his opinions on the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

There are a number of Big Brother spoilers within this article, as Cody talks about the winner of the Power of Veto in Week 2 and who it appears is about to get evicted from the Big Brother house. As we previously reported, the Week 2 Veto Ceremony already took place in the house.

This new Big Brother blog from Jessica Nickson could be a fun way for former houseguests to weigh in with their thoughts on the season, and we can’t wait to see who she gets to provide a guest post next.

Cody Calafiore comments on Kyland as new HOH

“Kyland went through a mixed bag of emotions the previous week after being nominated and then saved with the veto, so I was very excited to see how he was going to take on his reign as the HOH,” Cody wrote.

“I love how Kyland got a feel from the entire house about how they wanted the week to go and allowed that to be the driving force as to who will be nominated. This is smart for so many reasons, the most important reason being making the house feel that Kyland is their ally and can be trusted to work with when making decision,” Cody added when addressing how Kyland has carried out his week in charge.

Cody talks about Frenchie going home from Big Brother 23

After Derek Xiao won the Power of Veto for a second time this summer, it meant Kyland’s nominations would remain as Britini D’Angelo and Brandon “Frenchie” French for the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

“The target this week is most likely shaping up to be sending Frenchie out of the house. I think this will be a good thing for multiple reasons,” Cody wrote about Frenchie before adding that, “his word isn’t very strong in the Big Brother house.”

Cody later wrote that “He’s been spilling out information constantly, calling people out, and flip flopping on loyalties which has hurt multiple people’s games and just leaves the house very on edge.”

Frenchie feeling guilty/doomed in Big Brother house

After he lost in the Veto Competition, Frenchie said he was going to self-evict from the game. It wasn’t the first time that he had told someone else on the BB23 cast that he wanted to leave the show early, but his comments about packing up his things to walk out of the house certainly got the attention of Derek Frazier.

The feeds went down after Frenchie said he was quitting Big Brother 2021, and when everything came back up, it appeared that he had decided to stay in the game.

He may have been convinced to stick around by one of the producers or he may have been threatening to quit in order to gain sympathy. It wouldn’t have been the first time he used a manipulation tactic this summer.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.