BB23 spoilers: Who won POV on Big Brother and did it get used?

BB23 spoilers from today reveal what just took place at the Week 2 Veto Ceremony. The new season of Big Brother has been very eventful already, but there was a lot on the line when the houseguests played for the Power of Veto again.

Kyland Young is the current Head of Household and he nominated Frenchie and Britini D’Angelo for eviction. Neither person took the nominations very well, with Britini reacting in anger and Frenchie becoming even more frantic than before.

It was pretty clear that Frenchie knew he needed to win the POV and take himself off the block if he wanted to continue his run toward the $750,000 prize this season. But things got odd on the Big Brother live feeds when he said that if he won it, he would use it to take Britini off the block.

For the important Veto Competition, Claire Rehfuss, Alyssa Lopez, and Derek Xiao were the three houseguests selected to join in on the challenge. The six houseguests then played for the chance to either change up the nominees or keep the nominations the same.

Who won the POV on Big Brother?

Derek Xiao won the Power of Veto for a second time on Big Brother 23. He is becoming a real threat in these challenges and that’s something that people are going to start paying attention to as the season progresses. He again took the power into his hands, much like when he won the POV in Week 1 and used it to save Kyland from the block.

Wondering what #BBKyland was sent from home? Here's a peek at his HOH basket. 🧺 #BB23

Join Us On Facebook! July 19, 2021

BB23 spoilers: Did the Power of Veto get used?

Derek did not use the Power of Veto. He decided that it was in the best interest of the house to keep the nominations the same. He is working closely with HOH Kyland, and that’s exactly what Kyland wanted to see happen at the Veto Ceremony.

This means that the people on the block for the Week 2 Eviction Ceremony will be Brandon “Frenchie” French and Britini D’Angelo. It seems pretty clear that Frenchie is going to be the houseguest to next meet with host Julie Chen Moonves.

It’s worth noting that Frenchie already threatened to quit Big Brother 23. After he lost in the Veto Competition, Frenchie was telling Derek Frazier that he was going to self-evict. The Big Brother live feeds went down and when they returned, Frenchie was back to playing the game. He was likely spoken to by a producer or two and kept from quitting the game.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.